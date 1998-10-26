S-A, Antec Reports Disappoint Investors

Atlanta -- Cable-equipment maker Scientific-Atlanta Inc.,

which had warned of an earnings shortfall, said last Thursday that it met its reduced

net-income forecast of $2.3 million, or 3 cents per share of stock.

Including an unrealized gain of 16 cents per share, related

to the market value of its stake in chip-maker Broadcom Corp., S-A earned $15 million in

the fiscal first quarter. Without that gain, S-A's net earnings were $2.4 million, or

3 cents per share. In the same period a year ago, it had $16.5 million (21 cents) in net

earnings.

S-A said it sold 1 million Broadcom shares during the

quarter, for $64 million, and it used the cash to buy 4.6 million of its own shares for

$65 million.

S-A's share price fell by 56 cents, to $15.25. The

company's stock had fallen to as low as $11.75 per share after it warned investors

Oct. 1 that earnings wouldn't meet analyst estimates.

S-A's $257.5 million in quarterly sales was down 13

percent from $294.5 million a year ago and down 15 percent from $305.7 million in the

previous quarter. Domestic sales rose 12 percent from a year ago, but international sales

fell by 50 percent. The international weakness was felt in Asia, Latin America and Europe,

and slower-than-expected digital set-top shipments also affected S-A's quarterly

results.

In addition to the international-sales problems -- which

mainly affected S-A's satellite-supply business -- the company said digital set-top

shipments were slower than expected due to system-integration problems and changes in

operators' deployment patterns.

Meanwhile, cable vendor Antec Corp. reported higher revenue

and net income in its third quarter, versus a loss in the same quarter in 1997.

But a warning about the fourth quarter may have spooked

investors. Antec's share price fell by $2, or 11 percent, to $15.63 last Thursday,

while cable-stock prices generally rose on the day

Norcross, Ga.-based Antec said its quarterly sales, at

$150.3 million, rose 25 percent from a year ago. The company reported $5.3 million in net

income, equal to 14 cents per share of stock, versus a $2 million (5 cent) loss a year

ago. Operating income rose strongly, and sales to key customer Tele-Communications Inc.

were nearly three times higher than in the year-ago quarter and 30 percent higher than the

second-quarter figure.

International sales were off by 25 percent from a year ago,

though. Antec said it expects its international business to improve, but at a slower rate

than it had projected, which might "level out revenue growth in the fourth

quarter."

Antec chairman and CEO John Egan said in a prepared

statement that the company's fundamentals are strong, and president Bob Stanzione

added that its cable-telephony systems sold well in the quarter.