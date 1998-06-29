Ruling Lends Cable Hand Vs. Rivals

A procedural victory for Jones Intercable Inc. in an

Illinois federal court may make it easier for other MSOs to obtain modified franchises

when faced with competition.

In a recent ruling, the U.S. District Court for the

Northern District of Illinois said it will conduct a de novo review of a case where

the city of Naperville, Ill., rejected Jones' bid for a modified franchise, then

granted a presumably better deal to rival Ameritech New Media.

Simply put, the ruling means that the court will take a

wide-ranging look at the case, rather than limiting the scope of its review to the

"administrative record," as the city had requested.

Moreover, the court said it will allow discovery in the

case, which permits lawyers for Jones to build a case from "scratch." This means

that Jones can introduce evidence supporting its position that the MSO was economically

disadvantaged by the decision to grant ANM a second cable franchise in Naperville.

As a result, the court will have extensive evidence to

review, rather than just the administrative record. The latter amounts to little more than

the correspondence between the two sides and the operator's modified franchise

proposal.

"Essentially, it [the court] will be looking to see if

the city abused its rights when it rejected Jones' request," said Burt

Braverman, a partner with Cole, Raywid & Braverman, the Washington, D.C.-based law

firm representing the MSO.

Braverman said ANM's Naperville franchise did not

require the same PEG-access (public, educational and government) commitments as

Jones' franchise did, and it established a different payment schedule than what the

incumbent was required to meet.

Under the 1984 Cable Act, an operator facing competition

may claim that it has become "commercially impracticable" to comply with its

existing franchise, and it may seek a modified deal. If the city rejects the request, the

operator may petition the court for relief.

That's important, considering the increasing frequency

with which cities are granting second franchises to companies like ANM, or even choosing

to overbuild incumbents themselves.

Although it is just a procedural victory in an ongoing

case, the ruling, if allowed to stand, means that other cable operators seeking modified

franchises because of competition will be guaranteed full and fair hearings on their

requests, cable's legal experts said.

"The issue is not what are the community's needs,

but what are the cable operator's needs," said Frank Lloyd, a partner with law

firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris Glovsky & Popeo P.C. "What are the company's

capabilities to perform under the existing franchise, given these changed

circumstances?"

Lloyd said the decision indicates that the court feels that

it should not defer to the administrative record, and that the cable operator has the

right to "virtually a new hearing."

In ruling for Jones, Magistrate Judge Martin C. Ashman

"wholeheartedly" agreed with a similar Kentucky district court ruling, which

found that Congress provided cable operators with the right to seek full federal judicial

review in cases where the administrative process had broken down.

He also agreed that city officials have little incentive to

look favorably on requests for modified franchises, because to grant them means having to

explain to local taxpayers why they weren't holding the incumbents to their existing

franchises.

"This has been a closely watched case by the entire

cable community," Lloyd said. "It has major implications on negotiations for

second franchises."

John Mansell, regulatory analyst with Paul Kagan Associates

Inc., agreed, noting that apart from "elongating" the process, the decision will

encourage municipalities to conduct "fair and impartial" reviews of

operators' requests for modified franchises.

"It may even cause some cities to think twice before

granting a second franchise," Mansell said.

Naperville officials said Jones' request had been

"premature." The company requested a new deal before the town had granted a

franchise to ANM, which meant that the operator's analysis of the impact on the MSO

was "based on speculation."

"Ameritech still wasn't competing, so we still

didn't know what the effect would be," said assistant city attorney Paul

Stephanides. "We had no hard numbers."

Stephanides also questioned whether operators should begin

celebrating Jones' victory.

The city currently has a motion before the court asking for

a "summary judgment" dismissing the case. If granted, the court's earlier

ruling would become "irrelevant," Stephanides said.

Even if the procedural victory is allowed to stand, others

wondered how valuable it will be industrywide.

One legal expert said most cable operators facing

competition have not sought modified franchises, preferring to settle the issue in court

when they believe that the competition was getting a better deal.

Moreover, few companies have the same

"contentious" relations with city officials that operators have historically

encountered in Naperville, he added.