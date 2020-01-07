Ruiz-Joshua II Fight Most Streamed Event on DAZN in 2019

DAZN’s live coverage of the Dec. 7 Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua II fight was the most streamed event globally on the digital sports service in 2019, the company announced Tuesday.

The fight, in which Joshua regained his heavyweight titles from Ruiz, topped the more than 100 events on the service that generated more than 1 million streams during the year, although DAZN would not reveal the specific number of streams generated by the fight.

DAZN officials also would not say how many subscribers the streaming service has or how many subscribers streamed each of its events. Overall, DAZN reported that subscribers streamed 507 billion hours on the service in 2019, an increase of 98 percent from the 256 million hours streamed in 2018.

Three other boxing matches finished in the top 10, including the Nov. 2 Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev fight (fourth), the Nov. 9 KSI-Logan Paul II bout (fifth) and the May 4 Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs fight (10th).

UEAFA Champions League soccer events occupied five top 10 slots, led by the Tottenham-Liverpool match on June 1. Overall, DAZN viewers consumed 314.6 million hours to top all sports, followed by baseball (38.1 million hours), motorsport (37.9 million), American Football (37.2 million) and boxing (22.6 million).

DAZN, which launched in the US in 2018, is offered in nine countries across four continents, including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.