Rugrats Sales Cut Eyed for Charity

Washington -- MTV Networks and Viewer's Choice recently

teamed up with area operators to donate $6,000 to a local charity as part of a promotion

tied to the pay-per-view debut of Paramount Pictures' The Rugrats Movie.

Area cable operators donated $1 from each Rugrats

PPV sale to the National Institutes of Children's Health and Human Development,

representatives from both companies said.

The Washington-Baltimore Cable Council -- which includes

Comcast Corp., Media General Cable, Prime Management's Cable TV Arlington and Cable TV

Montgomery and District Cablevision systems serving 694,000 addressable homes -- was

expected to donate a check to the organization this week.

"As a family title, Rugrats offers a terrific

opportunity to reach a demographic group that PPV is eager to capture," Viewer's

Choice regional marketing director Maribel Maldonado said.

"This is a terrific opportunity to give back to the

local community, and we're grateful to all of the companies that participated in this

promotion," she added.

Media General PPV director Ted Hodgins, chairman of the

Washington-Baltimore Cable Council, said the promotion helps the charitable organization

and also helps to establish cable on a local, grassroots level.

"A promotion of this nature will help to derive

enormous goodwill from consumers who will associate a community benefit with the purchase

of PPV, not to mention the benefits that will also be provided to local cable operators,

Paramount, Nickelodeon and various other retail partners," he said.

Viewer's Choice and the operators worked with a local radio

station to run a series of public-service announcements to tout the promotion. And the

National Institutes of Children's Health and Human Development promoted the PPV movie in

their newsletters.