rTS1,30,40,50,60,70

MSOs
Adelphia679462.009.5887.0029.13
At Home Corp.38.2540.13-4.6799.0014.25
Cablevision Systems75.2570.007.5091.8834.13
Century50.1346.637.5160.1315.50
Comcast (cl a)32.9429.4411.8940.3118.75
Cox Communications40.3837.168.6644.4422.88
Grupo Televisa34.5036.13-4.5050.1314.88
Insight Communications29.5027.258.2632.0025.25
Jones Intercable48.7544.0010.8058.2522.25
Media General49.8849.001.7959.5033.88
MediaOne Group67.9465.383.9281.8133.44
NTL98.3898.190.19107.3832.00
TCA Cable TV61.6361.630.0061.6321.38
Telewest Communications41.7538.388.7952.8117.50
Time Warner63.5659.317.1778.6337.56
UnitedGlobalCom (H)877573.2519.8092.007.75
Washington Post548.25539.001.72594.50481.31
Programmers
Disney29.0627.754.7338.6922.50
E.W. Scripps49.5648.003.2653.0038.50
Liberty Media36.5032.0014.0639.6915.75
News Corp.31.0629.315.9737.6320.19
Playboy Enterprises23.8821.0613.3536.1311.88
Shop at Home9.138.695.0430.131.88
TV Guide Inc.31.3827.7513.0650.2510.25
USA Networks43.9444.88-2.0948.6313.81
ValueVision25.9423.888.6427.753.13
Viacom (cl b)46.3142.0610.1049.1918.50
Equipment Vendors
ADC Telecommunications40.0637.068.0953.6315.75
Amphenol (H)48.6946.814.0148.6927.00
Antec48.4445.566.3150.4411.50
Blonder Tongue (H)8.008.69-7.919.754.75
Broadband Technologies2.132.130.004.941.06
Broadcom Corp.12406128.75-3.64149.5028.75
C-COR (H)36.2522.6360.2236.258.88
Cisco Systems (H)68.9467.811.6671.7520.56
Com21 Inc.12.5018.00-30.5637.508.38
CommScope36.2534.445.2640.008.75
CSG Systems23.3822.563.6046.2518.44
Enterprise Software8.888.751.439.004.06
Gemstar International67.1369.00-2.7277.5016.56
General Instrument (H)50.8149.193.3052.9416.75
General Semiconductor10.889.8110.8311.135.75
Harmonic (H)130.50126.003.57143.008.56
Lucent66.0664.063.1279.7526.69
Oak Industries30.0031.38-4.3853.2521.81
Scientific-Atlanta (H)53.5651.254.5155.6911.75
Terayon Communication40.8836.0013.5460.507.00
Universal Electronics23.3124.00-2.8631.387.25
Wegener1.661.593.922.501.31
Telcos
Ameritech60.6963.13-3.8677.2543.38
AT&T46.0045.002.2264.1334.50
Bell Atlantic64.3861.314.9966.9441.00
BellSouth44.3845.25-1.9351.3832.50
GTE70.1369.311.1778.5046.56
SBC Communications46.6348.06-2.9959.9436.31
Sprint45.8844.383.3857.4428.00
U S West54.0652.253.4766.0047.88
DBS/Wireless Cable
BSkyB57.8856.502.4359.2540.63
EchoStar (H)87.7583.634.9391.008.75
Hughes (DirecTV)51.5051.63-0.2463.8830.38
Pegasus Communications42.8842.002.0850.5010.63
Speedus.Com4.064.060.009.250.09
KEY:
(H) = NEW ANNUAL HIGH REACHED IN PERIOD
(L) = NEW ANNUAL LOW REACHED IN PERIOD
Top 5 percentage gainers:
C-COR 60.22
UnitedGlobalCom 19.80
Liberty Media 14.06
Terayon Communication 13.54
Playboy Enterprises 13.35
Top 5 percentage losers:
Com21 Inc. -30.56
Blonder Tongue -7.91
At Home Corp. -4.67
Grupo Televisa-GDS -4.50
Oak Industries -4.38
NET PERCENT
CHANGE CHANGE
CLOSE CLOSE IN IN
09/08/99 08/31/99 WEEK WEEK
_______ _______ _____ ______
MULTICHANNEL MSO INDEX 11798.09 11114.85 683.24 6.15
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE 11036.34 10829.28 207.06 1.91
ADVANCES 38 DECLINES.......... 9 UNCHANGED............... 2
NEW HIGH 8 NEW LOWS................ 0
CLOSING QUOTES FOR CHART:
DATE MULTI DOW
06/16/99 11260.92 10784.95
06/22/99 11311.91 10721.63
06/30/99 11596.01 10815.35
07/07/99 11742.43 11187.36
07/14/99 12108.88 11148.10
07/21/99 12068.55 11002.78
07/28/99 11672.96 10972.07
08/04/99 11151.37 10674.77
08/10/99 10906.74 10655.15
08/17/99 11172.46 11117.08
08/25/99 11250.45 11326.04
08/31/99 11114.85 10829.28
09/08/99 11798.09 11036.34
Source: CNET Investor (investor.cnet.com)
_
