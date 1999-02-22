Rome Cant Be Built in Six Parts

It gave us its history of census-taking and representative

government, but also of rape, pillage and impeachment by assassination. It rose through

conquest and fell, some say, because of its people's devotion to debauchery. A

six-part miniseries examines the faults and nobility of Rome: Power &Glory

on The Learning Channel in March.

Award-winning Alexandria Productions is responsible for

this project, filmed on location in Europe, the Middle East, Egypt and north Africa,

including ruins in Libya. The Libyan site has not been photographed in more than 10 years

due to political instability in the region.

The filmmakers use the ruins for the backdrop of their

story, then enliven it with a second exposure of sepia-toned live action. It's sort

of like mixing a tour of European antiquities with the films of D.W. Griffiths.

It's tough to cover 1,000 years of history in 360

minutes, and it's made more difficult to follow by nonlinear storytelling. In the

first episode, the chronology jumps from Napoleon and his emperor worship, to the Etruscan

era, to a historian of 17 A.D., to 600 B.C. and the beginning of those censuses.

It lost me a few times. I guess I've been spoiled by

all of those step-by-step military-campaign documentaries on The History Channel.

The narrative flow seems more natural in the second

episode, "Legions of Conquest," which guides one through the evolution of the

Romans' military strategy and staffing. This episode hits on familiar historic

territory (the kidnap and rape of the Sabine women, the incursion of the crazy Gauls and

Hannibal's amazing journey through the Alps to attack from behind).

The usual talking heads, in the form of academics, are

here. But the documentarians also reach out to more unusual sources: Sportswriter Frank

Deford participates, for instance, offering his comparison of contemporary sports to the

blood-drenched gladiator contests in the Colosseum.

It's certainly scenic, and they try to make it peppy,

but in parts it's just plain dull. It's a good thing that they didn't

program it during February sweeps, or I'd have been "roamin'"

elsewhere.

Rome: Power & Glory will premiere on TLC March 7

through 9, with two two-hour episodes each night beginning at 9 p.m.