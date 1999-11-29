Romance Gives Tips on Courting Women

Like a marketing "Dear Abby," Romance Classics

will soon give out a "marketing kit" containing advice for cable operators on

"Connecting with the Millennium Woman."

The idea behind the kit is to offer affiliates and

nonaffiliates pointers that "could be incorporated into their media planning and

strategy -- how to speak to women, what media to use," AMC Networks president Kate

McEnroe explained.

That's because "women are the No. 1

opportunity," with unprecedented economic clout, she added.

All told, 200,000 copies of the kit -- actually a 14-page

booklet -- will be distributed via inserts into trade magazines (including the Dec. 6 Multichannel

News) and at the Western Show.

Media choices touted by Romance include radio and outdoor,

to reach working-women commuters; airport media and airline magazines, to target traveling

businesswomen; and the Web, usage of which by women is soaring.

Romance now has 1,500 affiliates reaching 29 million cable

subscribers, none of whom will see the kit until Dec. 6, McEnroe said.

Based on data tabulated by research firm WomanTrend of

Washington, D.C., Romance's kit points out that women play the dominant role in

paying bills, handling 80 percent of all cable bills.

Reminded that Hispanic women's network Gems Television

tried to get operators to act on similar research interests several years ago, McEnroe

observed, "Gems may have been ahead of its time."

Today's women also strongly prefer the idea of

bundling services on one bill, she added, noting that this came out of research for parent

company Cablevision Systems Corp.

The Romance kit cites cause-related marketing efforts as

another strategy. It mentions a half-dozen causes or organizations -- including the

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with which Romance recently

began its first annual "Paws for the Cause" promotion on adopting dogs, as well

as efforts linked to fighting ovarian and skin cancer -- but not breast cancer, a longtime

focus for rival Lifetime Television.

Without focusing directly on that omission, McEnroe said

the point is that cause-related marketing can be a strong element in connecting with

women.

Another finding -- culled from interviews with 2,000 women

by WomanTrend over the past two years, including focus groups -- is that today's

woman looks to television and cable chiefly for "entertainment and stress

relief" and to the Internet for news, information, electronic commerce and

problem-solving.

As a result, Romance is now altering its Web site along

those lines, and it will make its enhanced interactive cable content more passive -- in

effect "leaving the existing TV [experience] alone," McEnroe said.

In the course of its research gathering, Romance also asked

respondents about their awareness of the various women's networks and Web sites, but

McEnroe declined to discuss those findings.