Romance Execs Plan to Relaunch an Oasis

New York -- With life in the women's niche looking more and

more like the fast lane, officials at Romance Classics plan to soon relaunch the network

under a new name.

Romance had discussed a potential name changed with cable

operators last fall, Multichannel News reported, but network executives have not

confirmed plans for a new brand until recently. The announcement of the new name is

planned within a couple of months, said Kate McEnroe, president of Romance and American

Movie Classics, two networks owned by Cablevision Systems Inc.'s Rainbow Media Holdings

Inc. programming unit.

"We're relaunching the network, moving away from a

Romance category into entertainment for women that provides an oasis," McEnroe said.

The move is not a direct response to new competition from Oxygen or programming

initiatives from Lifetime Television, McEnroe added, but rather an "evolution of the

brand."

McEnroe wouldn't discuss what the new brand will be, or

whether the company has settled on a name. But she said it would not be called Romantic TV

-- a new moniker the company reportedly considered last year.

The flagship series for the new network will be the

hosted-movie series Cinematherapy, which premiered on Romance in January. The

company plans to spend $6 million to $8 million in on a marketing campaign for the series,

including a tour with single-named hosts Kate and Jessie, probably beginning in June,

McEnroe said.

Four other entertainment-type programs recently announced

by Romance will also appear on the new network. The company will also unveil five

additional new series and six one-hour specials later this year, McEnroe said.

As Rainbow fine-tunes its plans for Romance's relaunch, it

also may be considering selling part or all of the network to another company. Both USA

Networks Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. were believed to be considering buying Romance

and other Rainbow assets last year.

McEnroe ruled out Barry Diller's USA Networks Inc. as a

potential buyer, but would not say if the company might strike a deal with another suitor.

"Discussions kind of come and go, and you can't let

that rule where you're going with your brand," McEnroe said.

The current concept "is really more in the AMC Family,

and not where the Romance brand is going," McEnroe said. She likened the new strategy

to when Movietime revamped its programming lineup and re-launched as E! Entertainment

Television in 1990.

Former E! president Lee Masters recalled last week that

"people thought it was a horrible mistake" when the network first considered a

new brand, but that the name, coupled with new programming, helped drive the network's

growth.

"If the content had not been there and had the

marketing not been there, it would not have worked. A name change by itself doesn't do

anything if it can't be tied back to the product," Liberty Digital president Masters

said. He expects McEnroe and Rainbow executives to be successful with the relaunch, he

added.

Romance counts 21 million subscribers, mostly on

analog-basic tiers. But McEnroe said she expects that most future growth will come from

digital distribution. The channel is distributed digitally by AT&T Broadband &

Internet Service's Headend In The Sky platform, and Romance is in talks with Time Warner

Cable for carriage on the company's AthenaTV digital platform, she said.

Word from Romance executives of a coming name change helped

MediaOne agree to launch the channel to 3 million subscribers last year, senior vice

president of video Judi Allen said.

"We actually made a fairly large commitment to Romance

last year because they came in and told the story of the channel that they wanted to

evolve to," she said.

Romance, which currently doesn't carry advertising,

announced plans in 1998 to switch to an ad-supported format in fall 1999. Although McEnroe

said she thinks Romance could at present pull in at least $20 million in annual ad revenue

were it ad-supported, she said those plans are on hold until the network signs at least 28

to 30 million subscribers.

"It's really important in the life of a new network

not to get confused about the advertising dollars and the brand," McEnroe said.

"It would be really easy to throw something on just to get the ratings, but it may

not define the brand you're trying to build."