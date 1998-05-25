Rogers Raises Cash by Selling Telecom Unit

Toronto -- Cash-strapped Rogers Communications Inc.,

owner of Canadian MSO Rogers Cablesystems, has raised $428 million by selling its Rogers

Telecom business-telephone division to MetroNet Communications Corp., a newcomer that

wants to offer competitive local telephony in Canada.

Under the deal, MetroNet gets access to more than 1,350

buildings and to a fiber optic network more than 2,125 miles long that covers

Canada's major business centers.

Meanwhile, Rogers gets the cash, plus a 31 percent share of

MetroNet. The money is intended to help pay down some of Rogers' $4 billion in debt.

The deal drew favorable reaction from

telecommunications-industry analysts such as Toronto's Ian Angus. "It's one

of those deals that seems awfully logical when you look at it," Angus said. "The

result is that Rogers gets a whole lot of cash to help pay down its debt -- which it

certainly needs -- and it gets a share of MetroNet, a company that has shown that it

pretty much knows what it's doing in this business."

Goldman Sachs & Co. analyst Lou Kerner, who follows

Rogers primarily as a cable operator, upgraded the stock to "market outperform"

from "market perform." He said the deal was "great for Rogers." The

company got a very good price for the telecommunications assets, it will address its

leveraging and, crucially, it showed that it is willing to part with assets, Kerner said.

Meanwhile, MetroNet, which is already Canada's largest

competitive local-exchange carrier, gets a ready-built network, customers and cash flow,

and it eliminates a competitor. More important, the deal puts the local-telephony entrant

in much better shape to take on the Stentor group of established local-telephone networks,

analysts said.

Rogers officials said the sale won't rule out the MSO

offering local-telephone service to its cable subscribers.

"We still retain the right to get into local

residential telephony," said Jan Innes, Rogers' vice president of

communications, "and we're still looking at the opportunities in that

sector."

Although the company hasn't announced any formal plans

yet, Rogers is still considering whether to use Internet protocol to deliver local

services over coaxial, wireless, or both. So, the sale of Rogers Telecom -- which uses

more traditional telephone-network equipment -- doesn't necessarily tie its hands,

the company said.

Kerner said the MetroNet connection will probably be of

more use to Rogers in launching residential telephony than its own Rogers Telecom unit

would have been.