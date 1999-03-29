Rogers Orders Modems, IP Gear from Terayon

In deals last week, Terayon Communication Systems

significantly expanded its already substantial reach into the rapidly growing Canadian

market for broadband data and telephony services.

The company landed a contract to supply Rogers Cablesystems

Ltd., Canada's largest MSO, with standards-based cable modems and headend equipment,

broadening Terayon's presence to MSOs that cover two-thirds of the Canadian market

and that have aggressively been rolling out high-speed Internet-access services.

Equally significant was a separate $45 million deal with

Rogers Communications Inc. to jointly develop standards-based cable-telephony products and

to speed their commercial deployment -- another area where Canadian MSOs want to go

full-bore.

"Our overall strategy is predicated on grabbing as

much market share as soon as possible," said Alek Krstajic, vice president and

general manager of Rogers@Home. "Everything that we do is toward that end."

The modem deal means that Rogers will phase out its current

offering of Bay Networks Inc.'s LANcity equipment by July 1, gradually ramping up

availability of Terayon modems to meet demand that is averaging 2,000 to 3,000

installations per week. Rogers@Home expects to finish March with about 76,000 subscribers.

Although Terayon so far has deployed cable modems and

related headend equipment based on proprietary platforms, the company agreed to accelerate

its development of standards-based equipment in order to support Rogers' strategy of

moving entirely to Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification gear.

Terayon initially planned to introduce equipment aimed at

meeting the advanced DOCSIS 1.2 protocols that it is developing with Broadcom Corp. and

Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

But the company now believes that it can't afford to

wait while competitors conduct valuable development work in trying to meet the current 1.0

and upcoming 1.1 standards.

Instead, Terayon this year will submit DOCSIS 1.2

"capable" modems for certification under 1.0 or 1.1, incorporating enhanced

features that are necessary to support cable telephony.

"We will be offering DOCSIS solutions in 1999,"

said Zaki Rakib, Terayon's CEO. "To some extent, in order to be first to market

with DOCSIS 1.2, we have to be thrown into this ocean of DOCSIS earlier and learn how to

swim."

Rogers will deploy proprietary equipment in the interim and

migrate to DOCSIS as soon as possible, setting the stage for a planned systemwide retail

deployment by year's end.

"What this allows me to do is to continue this massive

market-share grab and continue to move toward DOCSIS," Krstajic said. "When

DOCSIS becomes a product that is bulletproof and childproof, we'll switch entirely to

DOCSIS."

The market-share strategy reflects the heated competition

by Canadian MSOs to roll out high-speed-data services and advanced platforms like

Internet-protocol telephony, spurred partly by the aggressive rollouts of rival

digital-subscriber-line services from incumbent phone operators.

Rakib claimed that some 38 percent of all @Home Network

subscribers last year came from Canada, with Shaw Communications Inc. alone accounting for

about 21 percent of the @Home total.

"And they're maybe one-seventh the size of TCI

[Tele-Communications Inc., now AT&T Broadband & Internet Services]," Rakib

said of Shaw. "You look at the Canadians, and they have been very aggressive. The

competition in Canada has just been more intense."

Terayon last year landed a three-year cable-modem-supply

agreement with Shaw, which passes some 2 million homes. And earlier this year, the vendor

announced a deployment of modem systems with Access Communications Inc., another top 10

MSO.

Earlier this month, Samsung Telecommunications America Inc.

won a contract to supply Canada's Le Groupe Vidéotron Itée with cable modems for

Internet-telephony service, which the Quebec-based MSO plans to launch in the first

quarter of next year.

And rival Cogeco Cable Canada Inc. said it could launch

commercial cable telephony in the fourth quarter of this year.

Under the product-development pact, Terayon will issue

Rogers one-year warrants to buy 2 million Terayon shares at a discount to the current

market price.

In return, it gets intellectual property stemming from

Rogers' earlier cable-telephony work, plus assistance in testing and characterizing

Terayon telephony gear in the Rogers lab and over its hybrid fiber-coaxial networks

The companies want to accelerate the availability of

products that meet the interoperability and features standards under the industry's

PacketCable and DOCSIS protocols, with Terayon additionally gaining telephony-market

cachet through potentially huge deployments with Rogers.

"Until today, we were not a name in the industry in

terms of the voice business: That was Cisco [Systems Inc.] and Lucent

[Technologies]," Rakib said. "My way of combating that is accelerating the

credibility of Terayon's voice products by developing them with a leading operator

like Rogers."

Rogers regards the ability to offer telephony based on the

capabilities incorporated into the developing PacketCable standards as a key weapon for

differentiating itself from incumbent local phone companies.