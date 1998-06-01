Rogers Calls for Digital Slowdown

Montreal -- Rogers Cablesystems president Ted Rogers is

calling for cable to "go slow" as far as rolling out digital services.

Rogers told delegates at the annual Canadian Cable

Television Association trade show earlier this month that the industry would be wise to

wait until the cable operator-supported "OpenCable" initiative bears fruit in

producing digital-cable standards, rather than rushing into digital now.

Meanwhile, some companies holding digital-only cable

licenses -- such as Chum Ltd., which already operates two networks, MuchMusic and Space:

The Imagination Station -- want Canadian regulators to find them slots on the analog band

by September. When their licenses were issued, these companies were told that they'd

have to wait until September 1999 to go live, in order to give the cable industry enough

time to roll out the digital spectrum. This current push may reflect a lack of faith in

cable's commitment to doing so.