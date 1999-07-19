Road Runner Subscriber Count Tops 320K

High-speed cable-modem-service provider Road Runner topped

320,000 subscribers during the second quarter, as it boosted its base of affiliate homes

passed.

The company, which totaled about 250,000 subscribers at the

end of March, said it now passes 10.4 million homes, compared with about 8 million in the

first quarter.

New markets that helped to add to the total included

Richmond, Va. The major Texas markets of Houston and San Antonio are expected to launch

during the current quarter.

Road Runner -- which is owned jointly by Time Warner Inc.,

MediaOne Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., Compaq Computer Corp. and Advance/Newhouse -- had

180,000 subscribers at the end of 1998.

The second-quarter subscriber figures indicated that the

company's largest cluster was in the Northeast again, with its data and operations center

in Chelmsford, Mass., accounting for nearly 70,000 subscribers in Massachusetts and New

Hampshire.

That figure represented a 40 percent jump over the 50,000

subscribers in the Chelmsford cluster as of March 31.

The company also announced that Trey Smith, an executive

with Road Runner joint-owner Compaq, had been named as its new chief technology officer.

Smith fills the vacancy created when Mario Vecchi left in October to take the post of vice

president of broadband development at online-service provider America Online Inc.

Smith -- who will also hold the title of senior vice

president of engineering and technology -- has been working with Road Runner as Compaq's

representative on the service's technology committee.

Smith was Compaq's vice president of advanced consumer

products, responsible for the launches of the computer maker's digital-appliances business

and the AltaVista search-engine portal.

Before that, he served as Compaq's CTO, developing

technical strategies, policies and standards positions for the digital cable and broadband

businesses, among others.

Road Runner has been fleshing out its top executive ranks

in recent months. The company named three executives to its senior-management team in

June: William Gordon III as chief financial officer, Larry Levine as senior vice president

of corporate development and James Brueneman as deputy general counsel.

Carl Rossetti remains interim CEO, with sources indicating

that Road Runner is unlikely to name a permanent CEO until after the resolution of

AT&T Corp.'s planned buyout of Road Runner partner MediaOne.

Road Runner also unveiled a deal last week to offer the

services of online mortgage lender E-Loan Inc. over its broadband platform.

E-Loan -- which launched its online lending operations in

June 1997 -- will create a co-branded site on Road Runner's "Business Channel"

tailored toward leveraging the service's broadband capabilities to provide such features

as an interactive video that will walk applicants through the loan-application process.

--BW