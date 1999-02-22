Road Runner, Fox in Online-Content Deal

In its first broadband-programming deal, News Corp.'s

interactive-media division is creating news and sports content for Road Runner under a

partnership with the cable-modem online service.

Under the agreement announced last week -- the first of

several broadband-content deals that News America Digital Publishing expects to disclose

in the next 30 days -- News America will offer Fox News and Fox Sports programming

tailored specifically for Road Runner's high-bandwidth network beginning in the

second quarter.

Rather than repurposing its existing Web-site offerings,

NADP plans to go heavy on features utilizing Road Runner's bandwidth: higher-quality

on-demand video, both live and recorded; large-format detailed photos; and a special

broadband-user interface.

On its own site, the company features Fox-produced and wire

service text, plus downloadable video clips and live Fox News Channel feeds

"What we're doing is clearly moving the video --

and it's the on-demand video -- to the center of the user's experience and

adding additional packaging to stories that are further interactive embellishments of what

is coming across in the video," said Jordan Kurzweil, NADP's vice president of

product development.

"At the beginning, we're looking predominantly at

on-demand content and news packages," Kurzweil added.

Karl Rogers, Road Runner's vice president of

programming, said broadband-sports content would initially focus on baseball, which just

began spring training, and basketball, which is approaching the college version's

"March Madness" playoff season.

Rogers added that Fox's regionally focused sports

platform matched well with Road Runner's own local- and regional-programming

structure. Beyond that, he said, the company was impressed primarily by Fox's

commitment to provide content exploiting Road Runner's broadband platform.

"They are very interested and very competent in the

area of integrating multimedia -- whether sound, motion, or video -- into their product

offering," Rogers said.

Road Runner is actively negotiating with about one-dozen

other content providers, and it expects to announce further deals in the coming weeks, he

added.