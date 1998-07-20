Road Runner Details Content Work

High-speed-data provider Road Runner and its MSO

constituents, Time Warner Cable and MediaOne, are solidifying their national-content mix

by relying heavily on system-level Web developers.

Despite Time Warner's potential to put its powerful

media properties to use in creating broadband-enhanced content, the primary wellsprings of

content innovation so far have been separate teams of Web-spinners at Time Warner's

and MediaOne's local systems. Time Warner and MediaOne recently agreed to merge their

respective Road Runner and MediaOne Express high-speed-data services, under the Road

Runner banner.

The applications resulting from those efforts could become

templates for the combined Road Runner group in the months ahead, executives said last

week.

"In effect, we can use these [local] markets as test

beds by allowing our people to try out ideas that they believe might be compelling

applications," said Sean Callahan, vice president and executive producer of Time

Warner's Road Runner branch.

Under the still-evolving arrangements between Time Warner

and MediaOne -- which include a search for a CEO and several lieutenants -- local content

will remain in the hands of local MSO data teams, noted Kelly Ruebel, director of

marketing and sales at MediaOne Express. But, she added, this doesn't mean that good

ideas with applicability across multiple markets won't be adopted for use by all

affiliates of the venture.

MediaOne's content work to date includes equity

investments in several content and technology entities that should add compelling options

to the Road Runner service, Ruebel noted.

For example, like rival high-speed-data service @Home

Network, MediaOne is an equity partner in start-up Arepa Inc., which developed technology

that lets users interact with CD-ROM multimedia content stored at a remote server, with no

loss of interaction speeds or functionality.

"We're testing with Arepa now, but we

haven't gone as far as @Home," Ruebel said.

@Home is testing the technology using 25 titles, including

games, reference and education packages. An @Home/Arepa trial is slated for this fall,

probably in Fremont, Calif.

Another MediaOne partner is Quokka Sports, a new supplier

of content focused on nonmainstream sports, such as extreme endurance racing, bicycle

races and boating.

Some investments, such as MediaOne's in Quokka, will

remain centered at the MSO level, but that content will also be available to Road Runner,

Ruebel noted. Other MediaOne equity affiliations with national-content implications

include CBS SportsLine, Women's Wire, StudentNet and Interactive Pictures Inc.

(Ipix), the latter of which is also an equity affiliate of Time Warner.

Ipix's technology -- first used in conjunction with

high-speed access at Time Warner's Albany, N.Y., system -- allows end-users to

explore a scene as though they were physically there, "turning" seamlessly

through a site 360 degrees. Used in Albany to provide customers with access to a local

museum's display rooms, the "photobubble" technology is now being applied

in Time Warner's Memphis, Tenn., and San Diego systems, Callahan noted.

"We're working on a walk-through of Balboa Park

and the Timken Museum," as well as on the Monet exhibit at the San Diego Museum of

Art, said Ron James, online editor and Webmaster at Road Runner San Diego.

MediaOne has yet to introduce the technology at any of its

local sites, but it did develop a demonstration of its potential as an e-commerce vehicle

in a virtual shopping mall.

Other potential local-to-national content shifts include a

video e-mail service, a multimedia event calendar offering video clips of upcoming local

attractions and a forthcoming "virtual radio" traffic and weather service

featuring live video feeds from traffic helicopters.

"We've been given a lot of freedom to experiment,

which makes this an exciting place to be," James said. "Working with local

[content] suppliers who have good ideas gives the people at the national level a chance to

explore possibilities that might not otherwise cross their paths, and to see what works

and what doesn't."

Like many new broadband applications, the video e-mail

service offered in San Diego makes use of technology that is already in the market -- in

this case through locally based Cubic Corp. The Cubic system, consisting of a video camera

and software, allows the user to go into e-mail, record an audio/video message and attach

the file for transmission just like any other file.

By marketing the system to Road Runner customers at a $20

discount from the $169 package price, the service provider is offering a value enhancement

to its data service, but it otherwise has no role in the video e-mail component, James

said.

The San Diego system's new local-events calendar is

another application that could be widely replicated within the Road Runner domain.

James' team is using streamed audio/video content to offer customers a chance to

sample the style of a local rock band before going out to a club, or to look at a clip

from a locally produced play or a special-release movie that's not in general

theatrical release.

"The arts and entertainment community is going crazy

over the opportunity that this gives them to publicize events," James said.

MediaOne Express' local Web developers are also

beginning to add video shoots to their tasks, Ruebel said, often going to local

high-school games or other events to take pictures that are made available over the

service's "Close to Home" local sites.

"We have more than 30 journalists writing local

content in our markets, and some of these people are now going out armed with digital

cameras and video cameras," she said.

At Time Warner's Road Runner operation in Portland,

Maine, one of the broadband-enhanced innovations is a multimedia mapping system offered in

CD-ROM and Internet formats by Dolorme Inc., which is based in nearby Freeport. By

sometime in August, Road Runner customers accessing the Portland events calendar will be

able to use the locally stored map database to retrieve directions to the "event of

the day," said Will Kreth, editorial director for services at the Portland cable

system.

Road Runner customers can currently access the Delorme

online map from a local server, gaining access to far richer graphic displays than what is

possible over dial-up phone modems, Kreth said. In addition, users equipped with Microsoft

Corp.'s Internet Explorer 4.0 browser, or with other browsers that are enhanced to

use Sun Microsystems Inc.'s Java software "applets," can navigate in

point-and-click mode through 17 levels of resolution, from the 20,000-mile level, to the

local neighborhood, to any point in the United States, Kreth said.

From Road Runner's perspective, local experiments

require that developers be willing to cover contingencies that might arise in cases where

the content creates customer-service problems, Callahan said.

"Developers have to commit to responding to customer

calls, because some of these applications can turn out to be quite troublesome, from a

customer-service point of view," if an application doesn't work on all

personal-computer platforms, or if other problems arise, he added.