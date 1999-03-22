Road Runner Campaign Hits the Beach

Road Runner has created a new marketing concept centered on

The Beach Boys' tune, "I Get Around," which it plans to use as an umbrella

theme for all of its major promotional campaigns over the next two to three years.

Tim Evard, senior vice president of marketing for Road

Runner, said the company wanted to position its high-speed Internet service not as a

technology, but as a fast, easy and fun way to use the new entertainment medium.

"We believe very strongly that how people feel about

you is more important than what people know," he said. "We don't want

people to feel that we're this intimidating thing that people in white jackets

install."

MediaOne Group Inc.'s high-speed-data service,

MediaOne Express, will begin to transition to the Road Runner brand starting in April on a

system-by-system basis, according to MediaOne spokesman Dave Wood. MediaOne Express

customers will have access to new Road Runner content as a result.

The Beach Boys' song will convey what subscribers

really do with their Road Runner service, which is getting around, "not

HTTP-ing," he said, using Internet language.

The campaign will also tie into the Road Runner cartoon

character, Evard said, because "he's fast, fun and friendly, too."

Time Warner Cable, MediaOne and other Road Runner

affiliates will determine when and how they'll use the "I Get Around"

marketing materials, which include customized television spots that will be reinforced by

print ads and direct-mail pieces.

Time Warner and MediaOne announced their Road Runner joint

venture in December 1997.

Evard said the "I Get Around" theme was designed

to appeal to a cross-generational audience. The ads -- which include both generic branding

and subscriber-acquisition spots -- attempt to target both beginners and online experts.

"We are well beyond the early adopter at this

stage," and moving toward the mass market, Evard said, noting that Road Runner has

reached penetration rates of as high as 13.9 percent of homes passed in Portland, Maine.

Although the "I Get Around" campaign is expected

to launch broadly in Road Runner markets starting next month, it has already gotten some

play, starting with an appearance during the Super Bowl in the Albany, N.Y., market.

In addition to attracting new subscribers, the campaign was

designed to reinforce the positive feelings that customers have for their Road Runner

service.

In Road Runner research, the service scored very high marks

for customer loyalty. Most subscribers -- 97 percent -- said they were very likely to keep

the service, and 89 percent said they were very likely to recommend it to a friend.

Road Runner's high-speed service passes about 8

million homes.