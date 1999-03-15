Road Runner Bolsters Backbone By Adding Qwests Fiber Net

Denver -- Road Runner is beefing up its high-speed-backbone

capacity with a $10 million, three-year deal to use Qwest Communications International

Inc.'s national fiber optic network.

Road Runner said its own expansion -- both in terms of

customers and geography -- demanded that it seek further capacity to complement the

backbone that it has been assembling over the past three years, both on its own and with

MCI WorldCom.

"To cover the larger footprint and to get there

quickly, we need to leverage some partners like Qwest," said Stephen Van Beaver, Road

Runner's senior vice president of operations. "They have the links that we can

take advantage of right away."

Specifically, Van Beaver said, Qwest will add flexibility

and speed by providing more connect points, which Road Runner will need as it continues to

add customers in new markets and to add more advanced services to its product lineup.

The service reached the 180,000-subscriber mark in the

fourth quarter, and it was adding about 4,000 customers per week, with plans to expand

availability to 27 million homes by the end of next year from 7 million now.

Under a flexible pricing arrangement, Road Runner has

access to bandwidth at speeds of up to OC-48, or 2.4 gigabits per second. More important,

Qwest can provision additional capacity in 30 days to 90 days, depending on whether it

already has fiber where Road Runner needs it, or whether it must deploy and connect new

fiber.

"The business is growing so rapidly that we needed an

incredible amount of flexibility in terms of being able to change various connect points

with Qwest and to increase capacity on fairly short notice," Van Beaver said.

"It's much different than a typical network, where you need six to nine months

to plan and build more capacity."

He cited Road Runner's expansion into a variety of

markets where it will need the new capacity provided by Qwest, including Time Warner Cable

systems in Florida, Texas, Ohio, San Diego and Charlotte, N.C.

Rival high-speed-data service @Home Network cited similar

factors in January, when it announced a 20-year deal to use two or more OC-48 lines from

AT&T Corp., significantly boosting its backbone capacity compared with the multiple

45-megabit-per-second lines that it previously leased from Sprint Corp.

The Qwest network, branded as "Macro Capacity

Fiber," is laid out on a bidirectional, line-switching OC-192 SONET (synchronous

optical network) ring architecture.

Using techniques such as wave-division multiplexing, the

company said, the network is designed for transmission capacity of up to 2 terabits per

second.

Qwest plans to have 18,500 route miles in place nationwide

by midyear, with an additional 315-mile link from Memphis, Tenn., to Tulsa, Okla., slated

for year-end completion.

Van Beaver said Road Runner is still determining exactly

where it will link its 21 regional data centers with the Qwest backbone.

Road Runner's backbone -- a collocation backbone with

tier-one peering relationships to Internet-service providers -- is the product of networks

initially created by Time Warner and MediaOne Group Inc., which merged their

online-broadband businesses last June. Road Runner manages its own backbone, monitoring it

through its network-operations center, which enables it to expand the backbone more

rapidly than if it outsourced that function, Van Beaver said.

The relatively short three-year deal between Qwest and Road

Runner reflects the online service's desire for flexibility. Although he did not

discuss long-standing speculation that Road Runner might eventually merge its own backbone

with @Home's to create a blended nationwide infrastructure, Van Beaver stressed the

speed at which his business was evolving as a rationale for keeping the deal short.

"Because of changes in the marketplace, you don't

want to get into long-term relationships upfront," he said. "The nature of the

relationship might change depending on what the market does."

Road Runner is a partnership of Time Warner, MediaOne,

Microsoft Corp. and Compaq Computer Corp.