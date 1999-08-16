Riker Named Cable Center President
Denver -- William W. Riker, a 25-year industry veteran, has
been named president of The Cable Center, an education, training and research facility on
the University of Denver campus.
Riker, who was promoted from his post as vice president of
operations and engineering, succeeds Marlowe Froke, one of The Cable Center's
founding members.
"We looked at over 50 candidates to succeed Marlowe
and ultimately found that his successor was already on staff," Cable Center chairman
Bill Bresnan said. "We look to Bill Riker to bring this project to full
fruition."
Prior to joining The Cable Center in 1998, Riker spent 14
years as president of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.
During the past year, Riker oversaw the final design of the
Alan Gerry Cable Telecommunications Center, as well as technology implementation
throughout the museum -- its distance-learning studio, video tower, headend and indoor and
outdoor theaters.
"I'm honored to expand upon programs and plans
developed by the center's board of directors and past president Marlowe Froke in
moving this great vision toward reality," Riker said in a prepared statement.
