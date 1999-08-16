Riker Named Cable Center President

Denver -- William W. Riker, a 25-year industry veteran, has

been named president of The Cable Center, an education, training and research facility on

the University of Denver campus.

Riker, who was promoted from his post as vice president of

operations and engineering, succeeds Marlowe Froke, one of The Cable Center's

founding members.

"We looked at over 50 candidates to succeed Marlowe

and ultimately found that his successor was already on staff," Cable Center chairman

Bill Bresnan said. "We look to Bill Riker to bring this project to full

fruition."

Prior to joining The Cable Center in 1998, Riker spent 14

years as president of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

During the past year, Riker oversaw the final design of the

Alan Gerry Cable Telecommunications Center, as well as technology implementation

throughout the museum -- its distance-learning studio, video tower, headend and indoor and

outdoor theaters.

"I'm honored to expand upon programs and plans

developed by the center's board of directors and past president Marlowe Froke in

moving this great vision toward reality," Riker said in a prepared statement.