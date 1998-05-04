Right-Leaning Americas Voice Fights On

When America's Voice launched in January, it did not

mark the birth of a new network, nor did it symbol the overnight transformation of an

existing programmer.

This was actually just the largest step in a gradual

tinkering, sliding and shifting of an unusual network -- a process that still continues as

America's Voice tries to make itself heard in the crowded cable landscape.

The network has changed its name -- from NET: The Political

News Talk Television Network -- altered its financing, beefed up its programming lineup

and bulked up its staff, all while trying to create a new image for itself.

The original incarnation, NET, had more than its share of

drawbacks. The most obvious problem, of course, was the name. NET meant nothing to

viewers, whereas America's Voice clearly connotes a network trying to give the

ordinary citizen a place to speak out.

"People didn't know what NET was, so it was

better just to go and get another name," said chairman and CEO Robert Sutton.

But it wasn't just the moniker that gave the network a

bad name. NET was founded by archconservative Paul Weyrich, a man far enough to the right

to make Newt Gingrich look moderate. NET, in fact, was a nonprofit network tied to the

conservative Free Congress group.

Ultimately, Sutton said, the reasons for starting over were

as much financial as ideological. The nonprofit approach was holding the network back.

"In order to keep the network going we needed investors," he said.

Still, in 1996, when the network was trying to play down

its reputation as a mouthpiece for the far right and promote itself simply as a

free-speech advocate, Weyrich -- then chairman and chief operating officer -- let loose

with a statement that undermined the marketing efforts.

Weyrich claimed that he would fire anyone who used

politically correct language at the network: instead of the term African-Americans,

employees could say either blacks or Negroes; Native Americans was out, while redskins was

acceptable; and "good morals" was the preferred phrase in place of homophobia.

Additionally, Weyrich said, there was no such thing as sexism.

SEEKING BALANCE

These days, Sutton is quick to distance himself and the

network from such an incendiary attitude, saying, "That must have just been Paul

talking, we would never allow that." And while Weyrich still sits on the

network's board and hosts "Direct Line," an interview and call-in show five

nights a week, Sutton said "he has nothing to do with editorial decisions."

The network had to break free of the Free Congress to

"mold its own identity," Sutton said, acknowledging that NET had acquired a

"negative connotation" and that cable operators had "some questions"

about the relationship to Free Congress.

America's Voice is "much more balanced,"

than NET was, said Sutton, and "the response from cable operators has been

extraordinarily positive."

The network is making an effort to move beyond the older,

male viewers who are traditionally attracted to these programs: 81 percent of the

network's viewers are over 35 and 59 percent are over 50, while 61 percent are male.

So the network has Genevieve Wood, a young woman, host America's

Voice Tonight, the primetime newscast. It has also added Youngbloods, a program

hosted by the under-25 set, to the schedule on Friday nights.

"These shows give us a new, fresher look without

alienating our older audience," Sutton said.

SPEAKING

THE L-WORD

More importantly, the network is considering deals with two

liberal commentators, he said. It already has more liberal and centrists guests, like

Julian Bond or Eleanor Clift, on its existing shows. (Some of those people, he adds, would

not have come on, if the network were still part of the nonprofit organization.) These

guests are there not only to make the shows more balanced, but also to make them more

entertaining.

"It's good to have the other side," said

Sutton. The conflicts "make for great television."

Still, it's the shows hosted by such older, male

conservatives like Weyrich, Robert Novak, Alan Keyes, Michael Reagan and Cal Thomas that

make up the bulk of the lineup. And, while they may have liberal guests on their shows, it

is still the host who sets the tone.

That is not necessarily a bad thing, said Phil Laxar, vice

president of programming for Jones Intercable Inc. Balance matters, but moving too far to

the middle and becoming blander would be more dangerous for a cable network, he said,

since networks live and die not by appealing to the broadest possible audience, but by

finding a clearly defined niche.

Although Laxar said the network's marketing pitch was

"nothing overwhelming," Jones will launch America's Voice on its Savannah,

Ga., system, because "we could afford to give them a try."

NUMBERS, NUMBERS

Part of this whole transformation process naturally

includes making mistakes. And America's Voice, which is supposed to provide straight

talk for viewers tired of the deceit and double-talk spewing forth from Washington's

politicians and spinmeisters, has made a few, with their truth-stretching first press

releases.

One boasts that "the name America's Voice

reflects our nonpartisan positioning," which is, at this point, misleading. Another

states that the network "is currently broadcasting 90 hours of live or original

programming, and can be viewed in more than 16 million homes."

In fact, Sutton said, the network has about 65 hours a week

of programming and doesn't expect to reach 90 hours until the first quarter of 1999.

Meanwhile, Todd Cralley, vice president, affiliate sales and marketing, acknowledged that

while the network is in 28 million homes, it's really in what the cable world

considers "the full-time equivalent" of 8.1 million homes, of which only 1.5

million receive the network via cable. About 3 million receive the network on broadcast

stations (a mix of low and full power) and 3.6 million pick it up via direct-broadcast

satellite or C-band.

Still, Sutton is proud of the tremendous amount of live

programming, which he said generates 36,000 calls a month.

"Talk radio set everybody else up for

interactivity," he said.

BIG GOALS,

TOUGH MARKET

The network's hoped-for growth spurt is ambitious:

Cralley wants to double the number of homes it reaches within two years, with

three-quarters of the 8 million new subscribers tuning in via cable.

Right now, however, "analog is such a tough market to

crack," said Michael Ortman, area marketing director for Comcast Baltimore Metro

Systems, especially for another talk/news-oriented network. His recent research shows

viewers are "pretty well saturated" with news and sports and want more

entertainment and culture.

Still, he added, "if digital takes off, their goals

are certainly achievable."

Cralley said America's Voice is "in the midst of

working on a deal" with TCI's Headend in the Sky digital service. "We hope

to have an announcement soon," he said.

And while he is not sure what networks America's Voice

would be linked with to lure operators to pull down their pod, he said, "It

doesn't offer us the homes we need for the short term, but we recognize that this is

the future of the business."

To fulfill their goals, the company beefed up its sales and

marketing staff, which was "virtually nonexistent a year ago," Cralley said. By

adding about 10 new people in offices in Washington, D.C., and around the country in

Denver, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles, the company now has more credibility as a

player, Cralley said.

"It shows you're serious about what you're

doing, that you're making an effort to grow the network," he said.

And America's Voice is certainly making the effort,

with innovative and interactive marketing tools that Cralley believes are more appealing

to cable operators than cash incentives. (Although the network is also willing to consider

forking over some cash, if necessary.)

USING COMPUTERS

Like everyone else, America's Voice is looking to the

computer for answers, with Web-site chat rooms and video messaging via the Internet.

Cralley said the video messaging could help drive local operators' modem sales.

A more unusual project is the America's Voice Box, an

interactive video kiosk equipped with a microphone, video camera and touch screen. The

kiosk will be deployed in malls, train stations and other local hubs and will allow

citizens to respond to an issue-of-the-day; the responses would be downloaded and edited

to be shown on the network.

The kiosks would give the cable system top billing, Cralley

said, as in "TCI-Tulsa presents America's Voice Box." And, he added,

there'd be spaces for sponsors, which would generate revenue just for the operator.

Another strong local tie-in is the plan for partnerships in

certain markets with top radio talent. In those markets, Cralley said, the radio DJs talk

shows would be simulcast exclusively on the local systems, preempting America's

Voice's national lineup or its paid programming. This would provide local programming

and cross-promotion for the system as well as all the ad avails, he added.

And, of course, Cralley said, the network will be free for

a period of time, which he hopes will reel in operators looking to offset rising rate

increases from sports networks.

Ultimately, however, Cralley acknowledged that there's

only so much the network can do at a time when capacity is so tight. Looking at all the

networks owned at least in part by Time Warner Cable, Tele-Communications Inc.,

Cablevision Systems Inc. or the broadcast networks, Cralley understands that few networks

succeed these days without some major industry player as at least a part-owner. And so, as

America's Voice continues to adjust and adapt, he said, being owned by an MSO is

"something our board is open to."