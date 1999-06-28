Rhode Island Panel Weighs PEG Issues

Washington -- A quasi-governmental panel headed by a Rhode

Island state senator is examining whether Cox Communications Inc. provides a sufficient

number of public-access channels and whether the state's 1981 franchise regulations need

to be updated.

Cox is the state's dominant cable operator, with 92 percent

of its approximately 300,000 subscribers. After it completes a system swap with MediaOne

Group Inc., Cox will see its market share rise to 96 percent.

State Sen. Thomas R. Coderre (D-Pawtucket) has held three

public sessions, one of which focused on the need for Cox to increase its number of

PEG-access (public, educational and government) channels.

Coderre has assembled an ad hoc panel that includes state

leaders from the business, education and disabilities communities for a wide-ranging look

at public-service contributions by Cox.

Cox spokeswoman Patricia Sylvia said the MSO provides

public-access channels that meet or exceed state requirements.

Coderre's panel, she added, has not become a vehicle for

Internet-service providers to demand access to Cox's broadband facilities -- a hot topic

for AT&T Corp. lately. Cox offers @Home Network to a majority of its Rhode Island

communities.

"I don't think that is high on their agenda," she

said. "I think it's more of a review of the state of public access in Rhode

Island."