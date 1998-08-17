Review: No Happy End in Showtimes Baby Dance

It may have a benign title, but The Baby Dance, an

original movie scheduled on Showtime, is no charming minuet: It's a cross between a

contemplation on the factors that have grown the private-adoption trend, while also a

screed against it. Everyone comes off, at some time or another, as a trafficker in human

lives.

The reliably fine Laura Dern (Wanda LaFauve) and Stockard

Channing (Rachel Luckman) star as the disparate, desperate mothers-to-be in a film

adaptation of a stage play by Jane Anderson.

Rachel's infertile, while Wanda is saddled with an

unemployed pipe-fitter husband who is averse to "wearing an overcoat." Faced

with a fifth addition to her family, Wanda answers an ad placed by Rachel and Richard

(Peter Riegert) soliciting a mother who wants to put her baby up for adoption.

What follows is not a cultural clash, but a cultural

nuclear meltdown, as wealthy Jewish suburbanites are introduced to authentic rural

Shreveport, La., trailer trash. Rachel winces every time Wanda smokes a cigarette or

drinks coffee; Wanda sees no irony in fantasizing over the endless chocolate bunnies and

jelly beans that her unborn daughter will enjoy during Easter with her rich Jewish

parents.

Rachel provides vitamins and money for prenatal health care

only to find that the cash goes to bail Grandma out of jail after bad-check charges are

filed. It's obvious early on that there will be virtually no commonality here.

Nobody comes away clean. We see the grief of the birth

parents, who resent their circumstances, but who are imprisoned by them, yet not above

using the situation for their personal gain.

The Luckmans, too, are not angelic -- you can see on their

faces their concern that the backward circumstances into which the baby will be born will

somehow ooze into her DNA. They are shopping for perfection, and the only one who will

suffer in the end will be the baby.

The performances throughout are subdued and powerful. Be

warned: There is no happy, "we-are-the-world" ending here. Sometimes, no one

goes home happy.

The Baby Dance, directed by Jodie Foster, will debut

Aug. 23 at 9 p.m.