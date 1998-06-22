Review: Bob and Margaret Needs More Laughs

Comedy Central has come up with another animated series for

those who've sated their appetites for foul-mouthed eight-year-olds. Bob and

Margaret is a sitcomish look at a British couple that was first seen in a 1995 Academy

Award-winning short, which was notable for its full-frontal cartoon nudity.

As a series, Bob and Margaret will follow the

travails of a 40-year-old dentist and his podiatrist wife. They are joined by their

dim-witted, shapeless, nameless dogs and a revolving door of friends. The topics are adult

(adult as in coping with business competition and bad backs).

The animation is in the simplistic genre of the Cathy

cartoon strip, and the humor reminded me of cheese-loving Wallace and his bright canine

pal, Grommit, from another award-winning claymation series. However, what it lacked was

laughs.

I found myself smiling bemusedly over the situational

comedy: Bob's occasional moony reveries, which distract him from his chatty patients,

or the food-induced paroxysms of their dogs. But laughs? I often focused on the sound,

which was unique and broad for a cartoon. In a cocktail scene, you could hear feet

shuffling, clothes rustling and ice clinking in the glasses. Then, I realized that I was

no longer listening to the dialog.

I viewed the originating short (during which Bob

unwittingly humiliates his wife by trashing all of their friends who are hiding in the

room for a surprise party) and episodes one and three of the series. The latter was the

most effective, for it focused on their private lives, rather than their professional

lives. Face it: There's little inherent humor in podiatry. Episode three,

"Blood, Sweat and Tears," takes the couple through attempts to lose weight by

finding an activity that they can stick with for more than four minutes. Unfortunately,

they submarine their own efforts by topping their exercise regimens with meals of bangers

and fries or macaroni and cheese.

Bob and Margaret debuts on Comedy Central June 22 at

10:30 p.m.