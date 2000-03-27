Retro Toon Spinoff Boomerang Sets April Fools DBS Launch

Hoping to capitalize on -- but not cannibalize -- the

success of its parent Cartoon Network, the retro spin-off Boomerang launches this

Saturday.

Boomerang, which will primarily feature classic cartoons

from the Hanna-Barbera library, will debut on April 1 -- April Fool's Day.

As of last week, Turner Broadcasting System Inc. officials

didn't have an estimate of how many subscribers would see Boomerang's debut. So far, it

appears there won't be many.

The 24-hour retro-animation channel said it has two

carriage commitments, both with direct-broadcast satellite providers: EchoStar

Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. Boomerang hasn't announced any affiliation

agreements with MSOs yet, not even its sister company, Time Warner Cable. But Turner

officials said they're optimistic about closing some deals this week.

"I'm hopeful we'll have some cable distribution as of

April 1," said Andrew Heller, president of domestic distribution for TBS Inc. "I

don't have a number [of subscribers at launch] yet."

EchoStar will launch Boomerang as part of its new expanded

"America's Top 150" package on April 1. The DBS provider will roll out that new

offering and start selling it to Dish 500 subscribers, on April Fool's Day, the same day

as Boomerang's launch.

DirecTV plans to carry Boomerang, a DirecTV spokeswoman

confirmed. DirecTV expects to announce sometime in April which package will offer

Boomerang and exactly when the DBS company will add it, she said. Heller expects Boomerang

to be on DirecTV within 60 days.

TBS Inc. is talking to cable operators such as Time Warner,

Cox Communications Inc., AT&T Broadband and Cablevision Systems Corp. about Boomerang,

Heller said.

Boomerang is the second network that Turner Broadcasting

System Inc. has rolled out in the past six months, and the 20th in the

programmer's portfolio. In October, TBS Inc. launched Turner South, a regional

entertainment service.

Boomerang would like as much analog carriage as possible,

but officials concede that they initially expect it to get digital berths. Digital

services such as Do It Yourself, Noggin and Fox Family Channel's boyzChannel and

girlzChannel launched during the past year, with little or no carriage.

New networks that are pressing for analog carriage have

done better out of the gate this year, in terms of distribution. Oxygen had about 10

million homes when it premiered in February. The Walt Disney Co.'s SoapNet kicked off with

in January with about 1 million subscribers.

Boomerang will pull the switch and go on-air Saturday at 8

a.m. with three classic Yogi Bear shorts. It will start with Pie Pirates, one of

the first cartoons to introduce viewers to the furry Jellystone National Park resident.

TBS Inc., part of Time Warner Inc., this Saturday will use

"the mother ship," Cartoon Network, with its 61.7 million homes, as a platform

to promote Boomerang. From noon to 4 p.m., Cartoon will offer viewers a sneak peek at the

new cartoon network, so they can see first-hand how the network's programming and

packaging is different from Cartoon.

Boomerang will not only feature animation that is largely

diffeerent than parent Cartoon Network. It will also have a totally distinct on-air look

and is targeting a different demographic, according to Boomerang senior vice president and

general manager Mark Norman.

First of all, Boomerang will have 90 percent unduplicated

programming when compared with Cartoon Network, whose schedule features contemporary

acquired and original cartoons.

The spin-off Boomerang is targeting both baby boomers, who

remember classic cartoons such as Magilla Gorilla and Huckleberry Hound from

their childhood, and young kids two to five years old. Cartoon's target audience is older

children, six to 11, and young adults.

"Boomerang really bookends Cartoon," Norman said.

"The two networks combined really cover the spectrum of ages two to 52."

Boomerang's on-air packaging, like its interstitials, will

also look different than Cartoon, which incorporates animation and program clips, Norman

said. Instead, Boomerang searched through the Hanna-Barbera archive of merchandise -- such

as vintage toys and lunchboxes, based on the animator's cartoon characters -- to find

items to shoot and use for its on-air packaging.

"Our on-air look is all built around the idea of

toys," Norman said. "Hanna-Barbera has hundreds of boxes of this stuff. We only

dipped into 5 percent to 10 percent of it all. So our on-air looks so different than

Cartoon. We wanted to highlight the characters as pop-culture icons."

Boomerang is offering cable operators one or two years of

free carriage, followed by a monthly license fee of 3 to 5 cents per subscriber. The rate

card doesn't penalize cable systems for offering Boomerang on digital.

One of the cable-operator groups the network is now talking

is the National Cable Television Cooperative, which already has a deal to carry Disney's

24-hour animation channel, Toon Disney, on analog. Toon Disney now has 15 million

subscribers and expects to reach 20 million by September.

"When you look at Cartoon and the success of that

network, I guess they're building off the strength of that," said Frank Hughes, the

NCTC's senior vice president of programming.

Boomerang will debut without any national or local

advertising, waiting for several years until the network hits a critical mass of 5 million

to 10 million subscribes. Originally, Boomerang planned to offer two minutes of local

avails at its launch, but then changed that decision.

"We decided to hold off on local [avails] until there

was national as well," Norman said.

Boomerang's weekday program schedule each day will

spotlight two different cartoon characters, dedicating three-hour program blocks to each.

Boomerang is also stripping four half-hour series on weekdays.

On Saturdays, the retro network will devote the day to

cartoons that were created or aired during a specific year, such as 1962. Sundays will be

dedicated to classic action-adventure animation series.

Boomerang will try to give viewers a telescoped or

compressed version of that lineup on its first weekend, using two-hour program blocks. For

example, the network launches with a half hour of Yogi Bear, while 8:30 to 9:30

will be dedicated to 1963, with Huckleberry Hound and Top Cat. At 9:30 a.m.,

the action genre will be featured, with Jonny Quest.

Boomerang has two events going that will help celebrate its

launch.

This Tuesday, March 28, Cartoon will sponsor the

festivities when the Los Angeles Museum of Television & Radio gives William Hanna and

Joseph Barbera a lifetime achievement award. And about 300 people are invited to a pajama

party at TBS Inc.'s headquarters in Atlanta for the 8 a.m. Saturday kickoff, with a

breakfast that includes giant Fruit Loops.