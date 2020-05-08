Reports: Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller Has COVID-19

According to various reports, Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for COVID-19.

CNN reported that the White House was offering journalists more testing opportunities now that someone they interacted with has tested positive for the virus.

Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to President Trump.

The news came one day after the President confirmed that one of his valets had tested postitive for COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, confirmed the second case, but not who it was. "[T]here is a member of the Vice President's team who is positive for coronavirus," she said. "We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have -- experts have put forward to keep this building safe, which means contact tracing. All of the recommended guidelines we have for businesses that have essential workers, we're now putting in place here in the White House. So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely."