Refinancing May Shave EchoStar Payments

In an effort to lower its annual interest payments and to

attain greater financial flexibility, EchoStar Communications Corp. is in the midst of

refinancing its preferred debt.

The company said last Monday that it had successfully

completed a tender offer to repurchase virtually all of the senior secured notes issued by

EchoStar DBS Corp. (at 12.5 percent), as well as the senior secured discount notes issued

by EchoStar Satellite Broadcasting Corp. (at 13 1/8 percent) and the senior exchange notes

issued by EchoStar Communications Corp. (at 12 1/8 percent).

EchoStar was expected to refinance nearly $2 billion in

debt at interest rates of around 9 percent, which could end up saving the company about

$50 million to $70 million in annual interest payments, according to one Wall Street

analyst.

Refinancing entails some hefty prepayment penalties, said

another analyst, adding that it's worth it to EchoStar to gain the lower interest

rates and to extend payments on the new debt by up to 10 years. The terms of the original

notes had limited EchoStar's ability to seek additional funding.

Sources expected EchoStar's new debt coupon to be

priced last Friday. In addition to the debt refinancing, the transaction is expected to

raise more than $150 million in cash, which EchoStar can use to help fund its business in

the wake of its purchase of American Sky Broadcasting Inc.

For example, the company is expected to compensate its

dealers for repointing subscribers' satellite dishes to accept signals from the 110

degrees west longitude orbital slot.

EchoStar's ability to restructure its financing is one

indication that Wall Street currently favors the direct-broadcast satellite company. Its

stock price has also risen steadily in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, Standard & Poor's assigned a

single-B rating to EchoStar DBS Corp.'s $500 million senior notes due 2006, and to

its $1.4 billion senior notes due 2009. Standard & Poor's Corp. also raised its

corporate credit rating of EchoStar to "single-B" from

"single-B-minus." The ratings were removed from CreditWatch.

Last Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service Inc. assigned

"B2" ratings to the $1.9 billion in senior notes.

Both Moody's and S&P stated that EchoStar faces

challenges over the next few years, including hurdles for its local-into-local plans and

delays in seeing significant cash flow due to heavy promotional and subscriber-acquisition

expenses.

EchoStar executives could not comment last week on the

transactions or on any forward-looking statements because the company was in a quiet

period, according to a spokesman.