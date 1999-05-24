Redback, Other DSL Stocks See Surge

Those lucky enough to get in on the ground floor of Redback

Networks Inc., a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based provider of high-speed Internet equipment, were

greatly rewarded as the company's stock price rose more than fourfold from its

initial-public-offering price last week.

Redback -- which provides equipment for both

digital-subscriber-line and cable-modem-based Internet services -- went off at $23 per

share and quickly rode the wave of Internet frenzy, closing at $84.13 May 18, its first

day of trading. The stock closed at $90.50, up $6.38, May 19.

Redback's phenomenal success could be due in part to

the low number of shares offered -- only 2.5 million -- and the extremely hot Internet

sector.

But it could also indicate that investors are becoming

skittish concerning cable-modem services, which have been criticized of late for poor

service and sluggish deployment.

"People seem to like this [DSL] sector," Janco

Partners telecommunications analyst Tom Friedberg said. "There are still some

questions about cable-modem deployment. People see that DSL is going to be a clear and

faster alternative for high-speed Internet access."

Friedberg pointed to other recent IPOs in the DSL sector --

for Rhythms NetConnections Inc., Copper Mountain Networks Inc. and Covad Communications

Group Inc.

Rhythms NetConnections, a DSL company that went public at

$21 per share April 7, reached as high as $100 soon after its IPO, closing at $68.75 May

19.

Copper Mountain went public May 13 at $21 per share and

closed May 19 at $73.75.

Covad, which went public in January at $18, more than

tripled to $61.25 per share May 19.

Another DSL provider -- CAIS Internet Inc., which targets

hotels -- was set to go public May 20 after raising its offering price from $16 per share

to $19. "DSL is hot," Friedberg said.

However, Friedberg did not believe Redback's success

and the recent surge in IPOs for other DSL-based technology companies would spell trouble

for cable-modem stocks.

He added that although companies like At Home Corp., the

Redwood City, Calif.-based parent of @Home Network, have experienced difficulties in a few

markets, cable-modem service is far from dead.

"@Home has a huge advantage because they are working

with the cable companies," Friedberg said. "The DSL people have a continuing

relationship with the telcos. The only reason why companies like Covad, Rhythms and

NorthPoint [Communications] have a business plan is because the telcos are responding to

the cable companies."

But DSL, once laughed off as less than a serious

competitive threat by many cable companies, appears to be gaining ground.

"DSL seems to offer higher security, and it is

beginning to be widely available, like @Home and Road Runner," Friedberg said.

"And you have guaranteed access [with DSL] -- that's an attractive option for a

lot of folks."

Although DSL deployment is far behind cable-modem

deployment -- @Home alone has more than 460,000 customers in North America -- recent moves

by telephone companies like U S West, SBC Communications Inc. and Bell Atlantic Corp. are

beginning to show some promise.

SBC unveiled a plan earlier this year to roll out DSL to

8.2 million residential and 1.3 million business customers by the end of the year.

In addition, SBC and Bell Atlantic reached agreements with

America Online Inc. to offer DSL service to AOL members at a comparable price to

cable-modem service -- around $40 per month -- which should also increase the

service's availability.

Still, Friedberg added, while DSL is beginning to gain

ground at least in the eyes of investors, there is plenty of room for both cable-modem and

DSL service in the growing high-speed Internet market.