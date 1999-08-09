Recession Brings a Tear to Argentine Pay TV

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- Suppliers of programming and

equipment to Argentina's cable industry are facing a tougher business environment

that has only been compounded by the country's recession.

That was the message to emerge last month from

Argentina's annual pay TV bash, Cable '99. And the event suffered a recession of

its own, with attendance down visibly from last year.

Lower attendance at Cable '99, also known as Jornadas,

prompted some attendees to talk of scrapping exhibition booths and holding the event at a

hotel, among other alternatives.

On the programming side, Argentina's MSOs appear to

have swayed little from their aim to further reduce content costs. There has been downward

pressure on carriage fees over the last two years, and now Multicanal, one of

Argentina's top two MSOs, is asking programmers for an across-the-board, 12 percent

cut in licensing fees, according to a high-level programming source.

There is also talk of linking programming payments to

ratings. At least that is the plan under consideration at Argentina's other top MSO,

CableVisión/TCI2. Its CEO, Emilio Rodiño, is examining how to calculate each

channel's performance on a cost-per-rating-point basis.

"We'll be taking [cost per rating point] into

account [in license-fee negotiations], but we have not yet defined how," he said.

Some networks with strong existing or potential advertising

revenue may even be asked to pay for carriage, a practice until now unheard of in Latin

America, Rodiño hinted.

But programmers noted that Argentina's $100

million-plus cable-TV advertising market isn't likely to grow much in the near term

because of the recession.

Programmers are not embracing the latest price-fixing

suggestions from Argentina's top two MSOs, which between them control some 3 million

subscribers, or about two-thirds of the entire market.

Henry Martinez, senior vice president and general manager

of Discovery Communications Latin America/Iberia, argued that Argentine

ratings-measurement tools are still too limited to be the sole criteria on which to base

programming fees.

"It's not appropriate to measure Argentina on the

basis of Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba," he said, referring to the

country's three biggest cities. "Audience satisfaction also has to be factored

in."

Equipment suppliers are also grappling with sticky

financial issues in Argentina.

"It's almost impossible to do some kind of deal

without some kind of financing. [In the past] we might have done some kind of

deferred-payment plan for a fairly short period of time," said Piero Falci, director

of marketing and sales support, Latin America, General Instrument Corp. Today, GI is

recommending third-party finance companies to cable operators as they negotiate with

vendors.

The issue is particularly relevant in Argentina, where

operators this year began in earnest to roll out addressable set-top boxes to bow premium

and pay-per-view services. CableVisión is investing in advanced analog boxes, while

Multicanal CEO Eugenio Zucchi said he is pushing to get addressable decoders installed in

30 percent to 40 percent of the MSO's homes.