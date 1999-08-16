RCN Expands D.C. Cluster Into Va.

RCN Corp. continued expanding in the Washington, D.C.,

metropolitan area last week by signing an agreement to offer a bundled package of

telecommunications services in Falls Church, Va.

The company struck a long-term deal with the city that

calls for it to build a network capable of offering cable, Internet and telephone

services.

It will provide service under the Starpower brand name used

by its joint venture with Pepco Communications LLC, an affiliate of Potomac Electric Power

Co.

The agreement comes one week after RCN was awarded a

franchise to service 240,000 households in Montgomery County, Md., including the upscale

communities of Chevy Chase, Silver Spring and Rockville.

The company expects to activate its first customer in Falls

Church later this year. The deal represents its first such agreement in Virginia, and it

is part of a strategy of serving most of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan market.

RCN is already providing service in the District of

Columbia and the city of Gaithersburg, Md., where it reports penetration rates of 30

percent for cable and in the mid-20 percent range for local phone service.

"The Washington market continues to evolve for RCN,

with local licenses covering more than a half-million homes in areas that include the

District of Columbia, Maryland and, now, Virginia," RCN chairman David McCourt said

in a prepared statement.

"As in other areas, we are moving aggressively to meet

demand for competitive phone, cable and high-speed Internet services on the part of

consumers who are poorly served by existing monopolies," he added.