RCN Buys Two ISPs

Princeton, N.J. -- Cable competitor RCN Corp. swallowed up

Internet-service providers UltraNet Communications Inc. and Erols Internet Inc. for $110.5

million in cash and stock last week, making it the largest regional ISP in the Northeast.

In the agreements, RCN, which sells phone and cable service

in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., will shell out $35 million in cash and $48.5

million in stock for Erols.

David McCourt, chairman and CEO of RCN, said in a statement

that the acquisitions 'not only make RCN the leading ISP in the Northeast, but they

also give us an opportunity to offer our phone and cable services to a much larger

existing customer base.'

McCourt also said the deals enable RCN to migrate its new,

dial-up Internet customers coming from the acquisitions to RCN's advanced fiber

network, with high-speed Internet connections.

Erols -- started by Erol M. Onaran, who owned the

Erol's video store chain in the Washington, D.C., area before selling out to

Blockbuster Entertainment in 1991 -- currently serves more than 293,000 dial-up Internet

customers in the Washington, D.C., and Northeast regions, and it is based in Springfield,

Va.

According to securities filings related to a proposed stock

offering, Erols had $24.4 million in revenue in the first nine months of 1997. That makes

the deal relatively pricey. According to analysts, ISPs generally sell for $100 to $200

per subscriber, or about one times annual revenue. This deal is for about $284 per

subscriber. But RCN may place a higher value on these subscribers, figuring that it can

sell them phone and cable service, too.

RCN will pay $7.8 million in cash and $19.2 million in

stock for Boston-based UltraNet, where the ISP serves 32,000 residential and business

customers.