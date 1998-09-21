Rainbow Taps Ratner as COO

Woodbury, N.Y. -- In an effort to better manage its growing

programming and entertainment portfolio, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. last week named Hank

Ratner as its chief operating officer.

Ratner will oversee the operations of Rainbow's vast

national and international programming networks and production companies. An 11-year

veteran of Rainbow, Ratner was most recently executive vice president, overseeing the

company's partner relationships, supervising major affiliate and programming

transactions and playing a key role in corporate transactions, the company said.

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of Rainbow, said Ratner will

be charged with maximizing the opportunities presented not only by the networks, but by

other entertainment properties owned by Rainbow's parent, Cablevision Systems Corp.

Those include the Madison Square Garden properties, Radio City Entertainment and the

Nobody Beats the Wiz electronic retail stores.

"We need more coordination of all of our operations

and internal synergies, and Hank brings a lot of management expertise to the table,"

Sapan said. "He has tremendous experience and a complete understanding of our

operations."

Ratner said he hopes to take advantage of the various

entertainment opportunities that are not only possible today, but that can be gained with

the advent of new technology -- particularly on the local-system and regional level.

"We think that we're at a crossroads right now,

and we're looking to get the maximum leverage of our core assets," Ratner said.

"We have an incredible opportunity to deliver entertainment that hasn't been

delivered before, both through our national and local services."