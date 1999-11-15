Rainbow, Fox Deal for Florida Net

Adding a key link to their chain of regional sports

networks, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc. and Fox Sports Net agreed to buy SportsChannel

Florida last week.

The deal is expected to accelerate a merger between SC

Florida and Sunshine Network, which is owned by Fox Sports Net and a group of cable

operators that includes Cox Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., Adelphia Communications

Corp. and AT&T Broadband & Internet Services.

"Now Fox will be competing against Fox for the rights

deals that come up, unless they can get these two networks [Sunshine and SC Florida]

together," Sunshine general manager Jim Liberatore said.

Merger talks will begin "once this news settles in and

everyone tries to decide what it means," he added.

Rainbow Programming Partners, the Rainbow and Fox Sport Net

joint venture, will acquire the majority stake in SC Florida from owner H. Wayne Huizenga,

Fox Sports president Jeff Shell said.

Huizenga will sell his 70 percent stake for $110 million, TheMiami Herald reported.

Rainbow, Cablevision Systems Corp.'s programming

subsidiary, already owns a 30 percent stake in the channel.

The deal is a setback for CNN/SI, which SC Florida uses as

a backdrop service when it's not running regional sports. CNN/SI currently sells 12

to 14 hours of sports-news programming per day to SC Florida.

"At some point in the future, we will rename and

rebrand that channel Fox Sports Net, and we will carry Fox Sports Net programming,"

Shell said.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first

quarter. No date has been set for the programming switch.

CNN/SI president Jim Walton downplayed the anticipated loss

of his network's programming on SC Florida, emphasizing that CNN/SI is focused on

gaining distribution on a stand-alone basis.

"We had a good relationship with SportsChannel

Florida, but never have we built this thing based on being a backdrop for another

network," Walton said.

Sunshine currently runs Fox Sports Net programming during

the day. Liberatore said he expects the Sunshine board to pull the Fox programming from

the channel soon.

"From a logistical standpoint, the argument can be

made: Why are we going to run and promote Fox programming when it is in fact going to our

competition? That has been the board's contention," Liberatore said.

The deal comes as activity is picking up in the regional

sports market. ESPN recently struck separate deals with New England Sports Network and

Comcast Sports Southeast, agreeing to sell blocks of ESPNews programming to the regional

sports channels.

For new sports networks such as ESPNews and CNN/SI, selling

blocks of programming to regional channels may be a way to whet the appetite of cable

subscribers who may want them full-time after watching each network's programming on

a regional channel.

"In the current environment, being able to be seen in

this way, on a part-time basis, is not a bad marketing vehicle for us. Once you see the

product, you're inclined to want it all the time," ESPN vice president of

distribution Bryan Burns said.

CNN/SI would only agree to sell programming to a regional

network if the network agreed to make CNN/SI the "default" network when it is

not carrying local sports programming, Walton said.