RadioShack Touts Dishes with Guide

National retailer RadioShack recently began giving away a

16-page, comic-book-style guide to direct-broadcast satellite.

"The Dish that Consumed America" takes a

light-hearted approach to the serious concerns of many prospective DBS subscribers, such

as cost, local-programming availability and multiple-television hook-ups.

The idea for the guide came from commonly asked questions

by RadioShack customers, according to Rick Borinstein, senior vice president of

merchandising for RadioShack

The guide, produced in partnership with Satellite Direct

magazine, seeks to eliminate the primary barriers to new sales.

"We've explored a creative way of answering those

questions," Borinstein said. "We answered a need, and we did it in a fun

way."

The booklet is designed to be a starting point. "Our

informed, certified experts will explain the differences" between PrimeStar Inc. and

the Digital Satellite System, Borinstein said.

Through Dec. 31, RadioShack is also handing out a booklet

with 13 coupons offering discounts and premiums to customers who buy DSS or PrimeStar

dishes.

Freebies include programming, a limited-edition Home Box

Office watch, a collectible NASCAR model die-cast Winston Cup car and a Showtime polo

shirt. The booklet also gives discounts on Satellite Direct, off-air antennas,

pay-per-view events, professional installation, wireless signal senders, audio products

and even a toy RCA Chipper puppy.

RadioShack is promoting this and other DBS offers with

prominent ad spreads in its weekly newspaper inserts.

Through Aug. 1, RadioShack is also promoting a free beach

chair and cooler from USA Network to new DirecTv Inc. subscribers.