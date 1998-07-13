RadioShack Touts Dishes with Guide
By MONICA HOGAN
National retailer RadioShack recently began giving away a
16-page, comic-book-style guide to direct-broadcast satellite.
"The Dish that Consumed America" takes a
light-hearted approach to the serious concerns of many prospective DBS subscribers, such
as cost, local-programming availability and multiple-television hook-ups.
The idea for the guide came from commonly asked questions
by RadioShack customers, according to Rick Borinstein, senior vice president of
merchandising for RadioShack
The guide, produced in partnership with Satellite Direct
magazine, seeks to eliminate the primary barriers to new sales.
"We've explored a creative way of answering those
questions," Borinstein said. "We answered a need, and we did it in a fun
way."
The booklet is designed to be a starting point. "Our
informed, certified experts will explain the differences" between PrimeStar Inc. and
the Digital Satellite System, Borinstein said.
Through Dec. 31, RadioShack is also handing out a booklet
with 13 coupons offering discounts and premiums to customers who buy DSS or PrimeStar
dishes.
Freebies include programming, a limited-edition Home Box
Office watch, a collectible NASCAR model die-cast Winston Cup car and a Showtime polo
shirt. The booklet also gives discounts on Satellite Direct, off-air antennas,
pay-per-view events, professional installation, wireless signal senders, audio products
and even a toy RCA Chipper puppy.
RadioShack is promoting this and other DBS offers with
prominent ad spreads in its weekly newspaper inserts.
Through Aug. 1, RadioShack is also promoting a free beach
chair and cooler from USA Network to new DirecTv Inc. subscribers.
