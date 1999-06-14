RadioShack: Americas Broadband Store?

If consumer-electronics retail giant Tandy Corp. has its

way, the name "RadioShack" will bring to mind cable modems and home networks,

and not just remote-control cars and replacement batteries.

Over the past several years, RadioShack has been shifting

its focus to electronics services so that it would no longer have to try to compete with

other top consumer-electronics retailers, like Best Buy Inc. and Circuit City Stores Inc.,

on the basis of price and product selection.

The chain is adopting the tag line, "America's

Connectivity Store," to highlight its new emphasis on telecommunications services,

ranging from wireless-telephone and digital-subscriber-line services from Sprint Corp. to

direct-broadcast satellite programming from DirecTV Inc.

Its sights are clearly set on cable, as well. RadioShack

expects to announce a cable-modem-marketing partnership with a top MSO "soon,"

vice president of strategic alliances Mark Stanley said.

There's no reason to believe that such an MSO partnership

will be limited to high-speed Internet access. Even though hardware specifications have

not yet been finalized for digital set-top boxes that would be sold at retail next year,

RadioShack could lease digital boxes out to consumers on behalf of local cable systems,

much in the same way that it sold PrimeStar Inc.'s satellite programming without selling

the hardware itself.

"Our mission statement is to demystify technology to

the mass market," Stanley said. While some people are comfortable enough with

technology to order new products and services online today, he added, "a huge

majority of people want to sit down and talk to somebody face-to-face, and to see and feel

whatever product they want to buy."

SERVICE FEES CARRY HIGHER MARGINS

RadioShack sees itself as a service provider, and it hopes

to make more of its profits through installation and subscription residuals, rather than

from the often-thin margins on consumer-electronics hardware.

Between its wireless-phone, paging, Sprint Corp.

long-distance and DBS accounts, RadioShack earned $34 million in service residuals last

year, according to the company's annual report.

Last month, Tandy agreed to pay $75 million in stock to buy

a national cable- and telecommunications-installation company, AmeriLink Corp., which

already owns a fleet of about 1,400 trucks, and which has a presence in every major

metropolitan market across the country. "It gives us an infrastructure from which to

build," Stanley said.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. analyst Lou Kerner said it would

make a lot of sense for MSOs to seek installation help for their new broadband services.

"There's a lot of consumer demand out there,"

Kerner said. "The negating factor is the provisioning of the service -- the

installation -- which necessitates a truck roll today. Anything that would facilitate the

ability to ramp up installation would help the MSO."

In addition to helping MSOs meet demand for new services,

RadioShack can help to fuel that demand through in-store demonstrations.

"We really think that with broadband, you've got to

see it to believe it," Stanley said. "As people come in and see the speed and

the new content, that will accelerate the market."

Stanley said he hopes to ultimately have all RadioShack

stores wired to demonstrate high-speed broadband services.

But RadioShack's version of broadband won't be limited to

cable products: The chain sold 335,000 satellite systems last year, according to Tandy's

annual report, and it plans to sell 400,000 more this year.

By the middle of next year, RadioShack plans to have as

many as one-half of its 5,000 company-owned stores hooked up to demonstrate DSL service

through a partnership with NorthPoint Communications Inc.

Except where Sprint's ION (Integrated On-Demand Network)

DSL service is offered, though, that leaves one-half of the chain's company-owned stores,

plus a few thousand franchised stores, out of the DSL loop for now.

This is a marketing challenge that's likely to be magnified

as retailers and MSOs try to negotiate partnerships that don't necessarily cover all of

their respective service territories.

MSOS WILL NEED RETAIL TIES

Retail will be an important battleground for MSOs someday,

Kinetic Strategies Inc. president Michael Harris said. But before cable operators can go

retail, he added, "You've got to have [cable's new service] operations in place to

meet demand."

With RadioShack, Tandy brings more than 7,000 retail

storefronts to the table -- more than any other U.S. consumer-electronics chain can claim.

Even with all of the recent mergers, acquisitions and

system swaps, no single MSO can yet claim a national service presence. Most major

metropolitan markets are still shared by several MSOs, creating challenges for retailers

that wish to promote specific programming prices or packages.

"It's a huge marketing challenge," Stanley

admitted, "but RadioShack has a history of developing multiple strategies" for

services and product categories when necessary.

For example, although Sprint PCS is a primary partner for

wireless-phone service, RadioShack has also developed relationships with 41 different

cellular-phone companies to fill in where Sprint wasn't available, Stanley said.

Like it enjoys now with its cellular-phone partners,

RadioShack is looking to cable operators for a share of ongoing service revenues --

something MSOs have been reluctant to part with over the years.

Some analysts predicted that those kinds of financial

details could delay -- or even derail -- cable's move to retail.

"Having satellite on the one side and cable on the

other on store shelves puts cable at parity," Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. senior

research analyst Tom Wolzien said. "Retail becomes more of a defensive move."

Wolzien predicted that digital cable would more than hold

its own when compared with DBS. The only thing missing would be certain sports packages,

such as the "NFL Sunday Ticket" out-of-market National Football League package,

which is currently carried exclusively by DirecTV.

"The real issue is in the number of residual payments

RadioShack wants in return," Wolzien said, adding that it's too soon to tell whether

it would be worth the cost to MSOs.

Stanley recommended that cable operators keep an open mind

when it comes to considering retail relationships. "It's difficult," he

admitted, "because they're coming from a monopolistic market and moving to a

competitive market."

OPPORTUNITY IN CONFUSION

Retail won't be the only outlet for signing customers to

new broadband services, Stanley predicted, "but we'll get a piece of it. Where

there's confusion, we see opportunity."

Cable may be better off doing a deal with America Online

Inc. to market cable modems than selling through retail, Wolzien said, adding, "If

AOL sells it, you already have people interested in the service."

Of course, MSOs will also want to expand their customer

base to include consumers who don't yet know that they're in the market for broadband

services -- and what better place to pitch them than their local mall or shopping strip?

"RadioShack is ultimately good at selling directly to

the consumer," Kerner said. "And one of the great truisms with broadband is that

to use it is to want it. Having distribution in consumer-electronics stores helps the pull

by consumers. The majority of people today have never seen broadband."

"The more people who market cable, the better,"

agreed Dove Associates managing director Bob Davis. He pointed to Ameritech New Media

markets, where the size of the cable-television audience increases once a wired competitor

enters a town.

Still, Davis warned that an MSO might be giving something

up if it hands its installation work over to another entity.

"The truck-roll business for cable operators is not a

very profitable business, but if you give that up, you give up your customer

contact," Davis said. "It's a great opportunity for a cable company to build a

relationship with a customer, to educate and even to upsell them."

MSOs could also lose out on an opportunity to have their

own branded trucks serve as moving billboards, as they bring new services to neighborhoods

throughout their systems.

Stanley predicted that more of RadioShack's installation

revenues would come from service-provider subsidies and less directly from consumers,

especially given the promotional atmosphere surrounding new service installations today.

He added that such a business model shouldn't be a

challenge for cable operators or phone companies that already subsidize the cost of

installations.

Although there may be some move toward cross-training

installers, Stanley predicted that there would always be some level of specialization

among the company's technical team.

"Those who can do circuit-level work on a motherboard

might not be comfortable crawling under a house to wire cable," he said.

Although plug-and-play cable modems and home networks will

be a factor in the future, Stanley said, "We see a big trend in the consumer

marketplace in the other direction."

DO-IT-FOR-ME ATTITUDE

In the past, there was a big market for do-it-yourselfers,

Stanley said, "but now, there's a trend to DIFMs -- do-it-for-mes. They don't want to

learn about the technology -- they just want you to tell them which button to push."

As home networking comes into play over the next few years,

the DIFM attitude is likely to increase.

Harris said that even cable operators with solid teams of

installers might want to farm out jobs that require networking cable modems between

multiple personal computers within a home.

RadioShack does not plan to limit its installation business

to broadband products. Stanley said the company also sees a potential market in installing

home-theater and home-security systems, as well as PC networks.

If the consumer market adopts high-definition television,

RadioShack will be there, too. Through a recently announced marketing partnership with

Thomson Consumer Electronics, RadioShack will market digital televisions and set-top boxes

under the RCA brand.

Stanley said RadioShack stores will display HDTV wherever

they have the physical space to do so. The remaining stores will offer the hardware for

sale -- and installation, of course -- without a live feed to show their customers.