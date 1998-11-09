Qwest Wins $20M High-Speed Deal

Denver -- Qwest Communications won a $20 million, five-year

contract last week from high-speed provider Centurion Telecommunications Corp.

In the deal, Qwest will provide Centurion with DS-3 lines

using native Internet protocol (IP) connections. DS-3 lines run at a speed of 45 megabits

per second.

The service, officials said, will augment Centurion's

recently launched wireless, high-speed, two-way Internet access service,

"FlashNetUSA." That system will combine Centurion's 2.4 gigahertz

spread-spectrum wireless technology with Qwest's high-speed IP network "to

create a high-capacity wireless communications network uniquely suited to carry

mission-critical data traffic for commercial, institutional and educational" groups,

officials said.

Centurion plans to cover more than 30 major U.S. markets

with the service by the end of next year, ultimately growing to a 120-city footprint.