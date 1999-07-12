QVC Web Site Scores High in Survey

QVC Inc. claims that it stands for "Quality, value and

convenience." Last week, respondents in a survey of online shoppers agreed.

The online counterpart to the $2.4 billion (annual revenue)

home shopping network,iQVC, was named top cyberdog,

scoring the highest level of overall customer satisfaction among online consumers in four

of 11 product categories: electronics, apparel, toys and health/beauty.

The results were announced recently as part of Harris Interactive'sinaugural "ecommercePulse" survey of 103,127 consumers

who use the Internet.

Steve Hamlin, vice president at iQVC, alluded to new plans

to keep network- and Web-site-integration momentum going.

"We are in the process of designing new initiatives on

our Web site that deal with the integration of our two mediums," he said. "There

will be much more video on our Web site, and we will have more of the look of QVC."

The ecommercePulse study encompassed charting satisfaction

of cyber shoppers from more than 180 e-retail sites in just 19 days from its proprietary

database of 5 million respondents..

The study captured buying behavior by providing competitive

performance data and tracking brand awareness, site traffic, buyer conversion rates,

online and offline spending and customer satisfaction for each Web site covered. All of

the key e-commerce players were covered within a category.

The report also claims to be the first research study that

tracks offline revenues generated by shoppers who used the Web to find product

information, then consummated the transaction on the phone or at a retail store.

Moreover, Harris' methodology accounted for workplace

respondents, as well as home respondents.

QVC's tack is representative of the strategic emphasis that

many cable-TV home shopping channels have placed on developing synergies online.

Former QVC chief Barry Diller, now chairman of Home

Shopping Network parent USA Networks Inc., recently tried to buy Internet search engine

Lycos Inc. to beef up USA's e-commerce properties, Ticketmaster Online-CitySearch Inc.

NBC bought a 20 percent stake in ValueVision International

Inc., and it is spinning off an online unit called NBC Internet, or NBCi. That unit

includes Internet portal Snap, which is co-owned by the "Peacock Network" and

CNET.

Other winners in the ecommercePulse study included:

eBay Inc.

for auctions

Amazon.com Inc.and Books-A-Million Inc. tied for

books

Apple Computer Inc. and Dell Computer Corp. tied for computer

hardware.

ZDNet, Parsons Technology and Multiple Zones

International Inc.'s Mac Zone were

recognized in a three-way tie for computer software

DVD Express Inc., Amazon.com and CDNOW Inc. tied in the music/video

category.

Travelzoo.com Corp. took honors

for general travel

Mothernature.com Inc. tied with

iQVC in health/beauty.

Analysts that recommend Comcast Corp., which controls QVC,

have pointed to iQVC as an underappreciated asset.

The unit's revenue in the first quarter of the year more

than doubled, to $16.6 million, suggesting an annual run rate of $66 million, a recent

report from Banc of America Securities LLC noted.