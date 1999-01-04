QVC Hosts Sue Network

New York -- A pair of former hosts at QVC network have

filed a $100 million class-action suit in a federal court in Manhattan, claiming the

shopping channel has discriminated against its black and Hispanic hosts.

Victor Velez and Gwen Owens, the two former QVC hosts,

claim in their suit that QVC relegates its black and Hispanic hosts to late-night time

slots that have smaller viewing audiences and consequently lower sales. As a result, black

and Hispanic hosts are paid substantially lower sums than their white counterparts.

Velez, whose contract was not renewed by the network in

December 1997, and Owens, whose contract expired in November, claim in their filing that

QVC has never had a black or Hispanic host for any of its lucrative daytime or primetime

programs in its 12-year history. Although QVC hosts' salaries are not tied directly

to sales, the suit claims that bonuses, raises and contract renewals are closely related

to sales volumes.

Ellen Rubin, a spokeswoman for QVC, said it is company

policy not to discuss pending litigation. She added that the company has been served with

the court papers and they are currently with QVC's outside counsel.