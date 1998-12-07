Quiet TCI Still Stirs Talk

Anaheim, Calif. -- At last year's Western Show,

Tele-Communications Inc. dominated the headlines, orchestrating a $4.5 billion,

industrywide order for up to 15 million advanced-digital set-tops.

This year, TCI kept relatively quiet, as it tries to close

its $48 billion merger with AT&T Corp. Its two top executives were on show panels here

last week, though, arguing forcefully that efforts by Internet-service providers to use

the deal as a wedge for opening access to cable networks was bad public policy that could

kill the merger and inhibit other MSOs from investing in plant upgrades.

And behind the scenes, executives close to the company were

buzzing about several AT&T-TCI maneuvers. One was AT&T's apparently imminent

deal to provide telephony over Time Warner Cable plant in a joint venture with the

second-largest MSO.

The other was the growing belief among some analysts --

based on information from TCI executives -- that AT&T now plans to shift residential

long-distance services away from AT&T Consumer Services Co. Consumer Services is the

unit that would include TCI's cable systems -- along with consumer wireless, local

telephone and Internet services -- after the merger closes.

Instead, all long-distance operations would remain under

the AT&T umbrella, along with assets intended to serve business customers, those

executives said.

Moving the consumer long-distance piece would shift about

three-quarters -- or $21.5 billion of the $28.3 billion total -- of 1999 revenue away from

the consumer unit, using a recently published estimate by Lehman Bros. Inc. The cable

revenue portion was estimated at about $5.3 billion.

Assets in the consumer unit are to be tied to a newly

created tracking stock, while the remaining assets would relate to the existing AT&T

shares, which trade under the symbol "T."

TCI and AT&T have been keeping mum about the tracking

stock and other details of the deal while a preliminary proxy statement is under review at

the Securities and Exchange Commission. A TCI spokeswoman had no comment on whether such a

change in the planned Consumer Services assets was in the works.

The assignment of AT&T assets is, of course, up to

AT&T, and the company has not commented on the issue. But one analyst, who was briefed

on the potential asset shift, cautioned that the move might be what TCI wants to do, but

that it might not necessarily be the way that AT&T decides to go.

If the consumer unit doesn't include long-distance,

it's possible that AT&T vice chairman John Zeglis would not become CEO of the

Consumer Services unit, analysts said. This would clear the way for TCI president and

chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery Jr. to be CEO of a unit that would be dominated by

cable operations, they added.

Hindery -- who signed a new, five-year employment contract

around the time when the merger was announced -- is currently in line to become president

of Consumer Services under Zeglis, the former corporate general counsel, who freely admits

that he has no cable-operating experience.

"Zeglis would probably stay at AT&T Corp. at that

point," Bear Stearns & Co. telecommunications analyst William Deatherage said,

referring to the apparent plan to move long-distance operations away from the consumer

unit. "Consumer Co. is a much smaller company at that point."

Keeping the long-distance business lines together would

avoid a complex allocation of costs related to assets that are all really part of the same

operation, Deatherage said. In contrast, the cable operations already stand alone, and the

consumer phone and high-speed-data services would run over that cable plant.

The consumer long-distance business also generates

earnings, and AT&T may prefer to keep the earnings generators together in the parent

company, leaving only higher-growing, cash-flow-measured businesses under the tracking

stock, one analyst said.

Meanwhile, the telephony deal that Time Warner Inc.

chairman Gerald Levin predicted would happen seems close to getting done.

Analysts said a report of a possible deal in The Los

Angeles Times last week was accurate. Time Warner Cable -- which reaches 18 million

homes, including the Time Warner Entertainment systems that are partly owned by MediaOne

Group -- and AT&T would form a joint venture, of which Time Warner would own about 35

percent to 49 percent. AT&T would pay Time Warner an upfront fee, along with further

payments as subscribers are signed up.

Other cable operators are believed to be waiting to hear

the Time Warner deal's terms before striking their own agreements with AT&T. But

executives who have been briefed on the negotiations said the Time Warner terms will be

"better" than those offered to others, because of Time Warner's size and

the advanced nature of its upgrades.