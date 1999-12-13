Q&A: Brian Roberts

For the past few years, Comcast president Brian Roberts has been building a

reputation as one of the consummate deal-makers in the cable industry, starting back in

1997 when he convinced Microsoft Corp. chairman Bill Gates to buy $1 billion of Comcast

stock. Roberts hasn't stopped there. He and his management team have engineered deals --

the most recent the purchase of Lenfest Communications Inc. -- which firmly

place Comcast as the No. 3 cable operator in the country, as well as one of the most

tightly clustered. Aside from acquisitions, many in the industry credit Roberts for

negotiating a very favorable settlement with AT&T Corp. regarding the bidding for

MediaOne Group Inc., and more importantly, avoiding a battle that could have fractured the

cable industry. Roberts spoke with Multichannel News finance editor Mike Farrell

about Comcast's plans for the future as well as the cable industry's changing landscape.

An edited transcript follows:

MCN: In the past few weeks, Comcast has accelerated

deals for Lenfest Communications and system swaps with Time Warner Inc. in Indiana. Why

the rush to get those deals done faster, and what's next for Comcast?

BR: With Lenfest, it became apparent to all three

parties that restructuring the original deal in a way that created positive benefits for

each of the three parties [was necessary] and that the old deal was getting ready to

close, so it just accelerated discussions in a positive way. With Time Warner, that's been

in the works for awhile.

Again the same is true with our discussions with CalPERS

[California Public Employees' Retirement System] in buying out their minority interest [in

1995] of the former Maclean Hunter [Ltd.] systems.

But you could draw a broader conclusion which I'm not sure

is directly connected, in terms of what's next. The pace of consolidation is going to slow

down and companies are hopefully going to have to focus internally now on dealing with all

the incredibly disruptive things that have occurred in almost every MSO's life, with the

swaps and the consolidation.

Sixty percent of all Comcast subscribers will not have been

part of the Comcast family 12 months ago. That's not that atypical for many of the MSOs.

If you go down the list, there have been a lot of swaps. There have been a lot of

purchases.

There have been many moves, all of which for the long term

are extremely beneficial to the industry. So for the next 12 to 18 months, a major focus

for us at Comcast is to really make these systems, and these employees, and these

customers to feel a part of the Comcast family.

That's [Comcast Cable president] Steve Burke's No. 1 drive

and that's what we're doing. So we are launching a new Comcast credo, Comcast University

and a new logo. This is an opportunity. We did an internal look that this is a chance to

in effect start over with 60 percent of our universe. Is this the time to make some

changes we wanted to make anyway, because why do it one way, then change it? Let's do it

right from the beginning. I'm very pleased with how well we are focused on that.

MCN: Can you elaborate further?

BR: We have gone throughout the organization in

terms of trying to put into words, in a changing world, what we would like Comcast Cable

to be focused on for the next several years. We have established that we want our company

to be the company that consumers look to first for their changing communications needs.

Coupled with that is the selling of new products. So when

there is this opportunity to hook up your computer, do I pick DSL [digital-subscriber

line], satellite, broadband wireless or cable? We want you to pick cable.

When I can get a digital-television system, do I pick

satellite or do I pick Comcast? When you can get phone in the future, do I want to do

business with Comcast? So it is driven by a new product push, that's why you've seen us do

extremely well on digital boxes.

We've been doing this now for 15 months. And we are very

pleased with how far we have come. We see that that made the template for the next several

years where every 12 months, there's new product that we are focused on.

Next year, we are going to focus on modem sales, on getting

Comcast@@Home connections, as aggressively as we focused this year on digital boxes.

MCN: What about the logo?

BR: In terms of modernizing our logo, it is a very

subtle change -- we are not unhappy with where we are -- but we're not just in

cable. We're also in all these other communications products and the look is more youthful

and a little more fun, now that we're going to go to 60 percent of the trucks in the

company and paint them from Adelphia [Communications Corp.], Harron [Communications

Corp.], Lenfest, Time Warner, AT&T [Broadband & Internet Services] or TCI

[Tele-Communications Inc.].

We wanted to get a new look for the new millennium, if you

will, and we're very pleased with that. [With Comcast University] we've decided to create

a facility, maybe stealing a page from GE or even Disney in having a central training

facility where every superior in the company -- anyone who manages people -- can,

over a relatively short period of time, come in and understand what the core values of

Comcast are.

That facility, this year in Philadelphia, will allow

everyone who is now new and the people who have been promoted and the people who have been

with us for many years, but particularly, it's an opportunity, there is so much new

change.

This is how you manage change and it's driven by our

growth. We will have doubled the size of Comcast Cable in one year. At the beginning of

'99, we have 4.5 million [subscribers]. At the end of the year, we're at 8.2 million.

That's pretty amazing.

At the same time, satellite has got local signals. The

telephone has DSL. We have more competition than we have ever had before, and we need to

re-energize our entire organization to be the best that we possibly can be and that's what

the credo stands for.

MCN: Is this a rebranding of Comcast?

BR: It's a focusing, a refocusing, of our entire

company toward a very defined strategy of aggressively rolling out new products and being

even better competitors than we have been because the world is changing, and of course

it's also an education process for all the people who are new to Comcast. .

That's why I say it was accelerated. It is not a radical

change. It's just a recognition that, I don't think I could sit here today and say this

year we doubled, and next year we'll double [again].

That's unrealistic. I think the consolidation, the trading,

is going to slow down. Now people are saying, 'What are you going to do with it? You've

got a bigger hand, you've got a better footprint, now what?' This is our 'now what.'

MCN: When the Lenfest and Time Warner deals close,

Comcast will have about 8.2 million subscribers. Is that the level you were shooting for?

BR: We've said internally we wanted to get to 10

million at some point. I think we are 82 percent successful and over time, there will be

selectively more acquisitions. But right now, I think that's arbitrary.

We are a major long-term, strategically-focused broadband

operator. The name of the game for Comcast now is execution, customer focus and successful

integration of many varied companies into one much more beautiful Comcast.

MCN: The Lenfest and Time Warner deals will give you

about 600,000 new revenue-generating units this year. Will that be mostly from digital

services?

BR: No, that's a combination of digital and cable

modems. We will have gone from -- we should get you the exact numbers, but we will end

with about 500,000 digital boxes and about 130,000 cable modems. At this time last year,

we might have been at 100,000 cable modems -- probably less than 100,000 digital boxes

and maybe less than 50,000 cable modems.

We are now doing more than 10,000 digital boxes a week and

2,000 cable modems a week. And we hope to accelerate that.

MCN: You also said that you were 'just getting

started.' Were you talking about these services?

BR: Yes.

MCN: Did you feel you needed to get to that level of

subscribers [8.2 million] before you could do that?

BR: We have not yet felt that we have, by any

stretch of the imagination, fully marketed these new products. The first year or so, 18

months, has been spent working out a lot of the bugs with digital boxes.

This is still the easiest. This is the TV-centric digital

box. We haven't gotten to the interactive Internet-centric, [electronic] mail,

video-on-demand digital box.

We have only marketed this in about two-thirds of our homes

where we've even offered a service. So as we look forward to the next year to two, we just

think this is a core part of our offering. We are now getting as much as half of all the

customers who buy cable to take a digital box, of the new customers who call and sign up.

We weren't even marketing it that way in the beginning. We

originally were just going back to our pay-television homes and saying, 'Why don't you

sign up for an extra service?' Now when people call and say, 'I just moved to town,' we

say, 'Our feature package includes a digital box.' So we are very bullish that the number

of revenue-generating units will grow substantially, could even double next year to over a

million.

That just shows you how wonderful this business is; why

we're so committed to the future of cable. It keeps reinventing itself every few years

with these new products, and it's been a while since pay television.

Now we see a flurry between digital, cable modems,

telephony and then interactivity, and then [electronic] commerce. We see just a wonderful

future for new products, at the same time we see that the core video business needs to be

protected because your competitors are better than ever in terms of satellite and other

technologies. So it's a fascinating time for this industry.

MCN: Was 8.2 million the critical mass for you to do

this? Would you have been able to do the same thing at 7 million?

BR: That's arbitrary. I don't know that I can

specifically say what that number needed to be, but I do believe we needed to be larger,

better clustered, in order to have the market look at our company -- the financial

markets -- with the same lower cost of capital, access to investment-grade borrowings,

liquidity of the equity to be attractive to people who would take our stock such as

[Lenfest Communications president] Gerry Lenfest.

It's a combination of many things. I'm not sure I can pick

a specific point.

We also wanted all of our employees to know this the

largest -- or one of the largest -- primarily cable-focused companies out there.

As a public stock, we are the purest cable play. So it all has its benefits, that growth

was an important part, and this was a very unique period. Are you committed to this

business for the next period of time with all the uncertainty that lies ahead or are you

looking to exit?

MCN: As far as these services go, you've talked

about digital and high-speed data. Where does telephony fit in?

BR: Well, we just demonstrated at our investor

conference two weeks ago, our IP [Internet-protocol] phone working real-time over our

cable system. We have been working with Lucent [Technologies Inc.] and with Motorola

[Corp.] to begin to perfect a way to offer telephony that's an additional level of service

when you get a cable modem.

It'll be that simple. I've already got a cable modem? Well,

gee, for another X dollars, here's a phone service. No major change to anything in the

system. And that has been our focus for a long time.

IP phone is the technology platform that appeals to us and

has appealed to us from the beginning. So we hope to expand our trial and our tests and

head toward a day in the not too distant future when we're going to be in business.

MCN: You and other MSOs have to make deals with

AT&T on telephony. Would you go it alone if you can't come to final terms? Or will it

basically be AT&T/MediaOne and Cox in the cable phone business?

BR: It's premature to know how best we're going to

be in the phone business, but it is my hope and desire to do so in partnership with

AT&T. AT&T is properly focusing on getting [the] MediaOne [deal] closed, and

unfortunately that's taking longer than anyone had maybe originally expected.

And until that happens, I don't think they're as focused on

phone deals because they can't be implemented. Also there's a view, if you're going to use

the IP technology as compared to [circuit-switched] that if you are not ready to go into

commercial business today, there is no reason to define the relationship until you are

ready to start.

MCN: You said you're now focusing on execution, not

acquisitions, but will you look to buy more programming?

BR: Absolutely. The company has to be able to do a

variety of things at the same time, so if there is an opportunity to make more

acquisitions in cable, that's always a priority. But we have a really professional

outstanding group led by Steve [Burke] who is focused on just taking what we have and

making it work.

Another group headed by [executive vice president] Larry

Smith and [senior vice president and treasurer] John Alchin are figuring out, 'Okay,

what's the right thing for us to do next?'

That's the beauty of having such a great team, which is

probably the thing I'm most proud of at Comcast: the wonderful team we have been able to

continuously attract and make better each year. We certainly had a good year in that

regard this year.

In the programming area, there is not the kind of frenzied

consolidation that there has been in the cable distribution side.

So that said, we continue to look to grow our programming

business and expand the ones that we are fortunate enough to already either own or be a

partner in.

MCN: Are you close to any deals?

BR: No. There is nothing that I can talk about at

this point.

MCN: It's been good for cable stocks to have Paul

Allen and AT&T in the business, but they also tend to cut deals that sometimes rub

operators the wrong way, like investing in RCN or pitching the FCC unilaterally on access

arrangements. Do the new guys need to play better with their peers or does the rest of the

industry just have to accept that these new guys have their own agendas?

BR: The rest of the industry has to accept that

-- what's the song, "These Are the Good Old Days?" Many of us need to accept

the fact that there's been a major sea change. And whether people like it or not, it has

occurred. So I for one think that okay, let's embrace the change. Yes, it's hard. Yes,

it's different, but it's not bad.

So we're working very hard to build relationships with some

of the new players who have broader agendas than just cable TV. Now whether that's

AT&T or Paul Allen, they both are extremely successful, have made an incredible

commitment to this industry, but it's not all that they do, whereas in the past, that's

all that a number of the entrepreneurs who are in this business -- that's all that

they did.

So it was less complicated. But that's the price of our

success, and I frankly think it's getting much better each day because people have found

ways to continue to work together on public policy, on new technologies, and those

initiatives where it's very important that there's some collaborative efforts, whereas in

other areas folks are pursuing their own strategies for growth that may differ from one

another.

That's okay. In the long run, it will be good to have all

this fresh thinking in the industry. .

MCN: You helped bring Bill Gates into the U.S cable

industry, but except for good return on his Comcast stock, Microsoft hasn't made much

headway in supplying software to you or other MSOs. Can Microsoft be a big player in

cable?

BR: Microsoft has made an incredible contribution

and maybe unlike any other in a long time, if ever, to this industry and it's been a

win-win for both sides. They put a spotlight on the vitality of broadband and that I

believe is part of the attractiveness for Paul Allen, AT&T and the financial

community. That has led to the domino effect that has triggered everyone to rebuild to

750-megahertz or 860 [MHz] faster than ever would have happened.

When I first sat down alone with Bill Gates that was his

objective, to get broadband built.

Now you are seeing broadband wireless. You are seeing an

acceleration of DSL. That is all I believe is in Microsoft's long-term interest. The

individual relationships, company by company, are still a bit premature because we don't

have yet the [General Instrument Corp. DST] 5000-level box, which is required to take

advantage of the sophisticated operating systems.

But Microsoft has made a great deal with AT&T. They're

an investor in Road Runner. Their commitment, again, albeit not exclusively to our

industry has spurred a revitalization of the entire industry. That was very much in their

minds, not to mention that they made 500 percent returns in two-and-a-half years.

MCN: Do you think some of the other MSOs, especially

those that have been around for a while, might be a little leery of letting Microsoft or

Bill Gates get heavily involved in technologies that will determine much of their future?

MSOs may not mind taking Gates' money, but they would mind giving up control of advanced

services.

BR: Well, I don't think it's Microsoft-specific,

that sentiment. That's a natural business tension as to who brings what to a negotiation.

That is -- what's the value of each party's contribution when you define a new space?

Some folks will want to try and go it alone, and others

will want to use services by Microsoft and others. It remains to be seen what the value

proposition will be ultimately, long term.

But I don't think it's any different than the same tension

that exists in doing the phone deal with AT&T, or doing another deal with any cable

programmer. There is always a kind of a tension, respect, love, fear, all bundled into one

fun negotiating process.

MCN: What about Excite@@Home? Are you happy with the

level of support you have received from them?

BR: Excite@@Home has done a fabulous job of helping

ramp up cable-modem services in a way that we certainly wouldn't be as far along if we had

gone it alone. When AT&T came into the industry, all that happened was the adjustment

that was necessary when you have one leader passing the reigns to a new leader.

Last week's announcements [of a media-services tracking

stock for Excite@@Home] are seeing the fruit of many months of work to come up with a

unified approach to where Excite@@Home goes next.

The market is certainly very pleased with the new proposed

tracking stock for the content side. There are legitimate issues for AT&T that needed

to get resolved, and [they are] doing so through a very constructive process that was a

combination of @@Home leadership and AT&T's leadership and John Doerr and many others.

John, alone, [must] take the great beginning that @@Home has had and now figure out where

we go next.

MCN: It seems that there were some real problems

between @@Home and its cable partners. Was that more due to the fact that maybe @@Home

wasn't articulating what wanted to do -- or what it was doing -- to some of the

cable partners?

BR: I am pleased that whatever tension might have

been there, I don't think is there now.

MCN: There has been some talk that the board

meetings could get pretty intense.

BR: Gossip.

MCN: So there wasn't too much dissension?

BR: It's not inappropriate that when you're making

major sea changes -- AT&T stepping in where TCI used to be -- that everyone

had to find their sea legs together.

Again, it's not necessarily bad. It's just a fact, and we

are on our way to finding our sea legs jointly, all of us, and it's been very

constructive. I credit, personally, [AT&T chairman] Mike Armstrong's personal

involvement and focus, along with the management of @@Home, to getting us where we are

now.

MCN: On the access side, do you think that you and

the other larger MSOs can make some kind of business arrangement that will make the access

issue go away after the @@Home exclusivity period expires?

BR: Well, you're going to see an awful lot of effort

by folks to have their own set of commercial relationships that are different for each

company, and AT&T has said publicly that exclusivity is something that they're not

going to maintain and that's probably true for Comcast as well.

We can have commercial behavior that will totally render

moot some of the debate on what might be behavior that would require governmental

intervention. What I find galling is the double standard that AOL and GTE have maintained.

AOL has least 70 to 75 percent market share and somehow finds cable's less than five

percent market share threatening.

It seems absurd. I believe, from GTE's perspective, they're

just trying to slow down this industry's broadband march -- in some ways, [the march]

that Bill Gates started -- because they're not ready with their network. So our

philosophy is to keep our head down and rebuild as fast as possible every one of these new

systems that we are acquiring and get ready internally with our entire team focused on

rolling out the new products. I think our commercial behavior will hopefully be exactly

what the government wants us to do which is to compete, to innovate and hopefully to not

have to deal with regulation.

MCN: Do you think the data business is at the point

now where it could use a jump-start from some kind of tie-in with AOL?

BR: I don't think that's necessary at all. We allow

people to buy AOL as a premium service and AOL, in my opinion, when you give people fast

Internet, they love it. We're always looking to have a better relationship with someone

like AOL, but I don't understand their strategy at this point. I don't think it's

endearing them and making that kind of scenario you describe any more realistic.

MCN: So you don't see any deals with AOL?

BR: We have no discussion going on with AOL. But we

do not need AOL to have a successful cable business, if that's your question. We have a

fabulous business.

MCN: Is speed the biggest selling point right now

for cable-modem service?

BR: It's the speed, broadly defined. The

"always-on" feature. It's hopefully the in-home service. It's the broadband

content, which is accessing the speed that is easily made available. In our case, it's

that we have a lot of local content.

MCN: Is there a point, though, that when cable data

services are more widely available, when DSL starts getting rolled out in more markets,

that cable will have to offer something extra? The telcos have a lot of those

relationships with AOL already. Does that put you at a disadvantage?

BR: Well, long-term, we'd like the philosophy to be

-- and it is today -- that you can go anywhere you want on the Internet as a

consumer.

And today, if you want to go to Yahoo or Excite or Go or

AOL, you can do so. Every one of those sites except AOL is free. About 99.9 percent of the

Internet is free. AOL happens to want to charge for their content site.

.

MCN: A lot of people have characterized you as one

of the emerging deal makers -- the investment from Microsoft, the initial bid for

MediaOne and then a very favorable settlement agreement with AT&T. But you still have

a tie to the past through your father, Comcast chairman Ralph Roberts. How do you see

yourself stacking up against the new players in the industry?

BR: Well, I think that business executives are part

of a team, they're not really in the truest sense doing one thing by themselves. If you

ever work in one of these enterprises, you would know that you have to approach a new

opportunity with an entire team effort.

In my case, that runs a lot of ways. We have fantastic

dealmakers. We also have fabulous operators.

I have a partner in my dad and [vice chairman] Julian

Brodsky's advisory years of experience. They all sort of mesh and allow for Comcast to

function. To the extent that I'm a major part of that team, probably the most rewarding

aspect of being in business is knowing that we've been able to take a company and grow it

literally more than 10 times its size in less than 10 years and to have it still have that

special feeling when people come to work here, when people do business with us.

If I were to look at what am I most proud of, it's not

deal-making per se, or a specific transaction, it's the being of Comcast, and what that

means. What does it stand for to investors, to customers, to employees, to senior

executives who give up their careers and can work anywhere in the world, and choose to

work here?

I probably get more satisfaction from people who could be

anywhere and who have the financial resources to do anything, and want to wake up in the

morning and come to work for Comcast, and that's not just Brian. That's a legacy that was

begun with my dad and his founding vision and philosophy.

That gets me passionate, as you can tell, as compared to

any one transaction, getting up and crowing, oh, well, we made the greatest deal in the

world. That's true today. Somebody will do something better tomorrow. I'd like to look at

us as more of a complete company that happens to be good at deal making.

MCN: Do you think that puts you at an advantage

though because you do have the ties to the way that business in cable industry has been

done for quite awhile?

BR: Absolutely. I think in real assets, Comcast is

the entrepreneurial legacy, our ability to be fleet and quick and not bureaucratic. It is

our ability to effectively focus on this industry, and it's the fact that we're hungry.

We've built a second generation. Not just me, but an entire second generation, all levels

of the organization.

But we are also guided by the first generation. It's unique

in business to have the sustainability of that model with the near absence of tension and

politics in a company that could be approaching $45 billion in market cap.

So I am very much trying to figure out how do we use that

as an asset. Every day, when somebody wants to sell their business, we say you should like

our stock, or when we meet someone who wants to work, this is where you should make your

home. And for me, that's what makes business exciting.

MCN: Do you and your dad still work pretty closely

on deal making?

BR: Every major decision, there is unanimity, at

least between the two of us, and typically between the senior team. The only change that's

happened the last few years is my dad wants the younger guys to run, and he gets to sit

there and tell us how we're doing and give us suggestions on how to do it better.

What's great is, every time we have an idea or every time

we do something that you can feel good about, it means the most when my dad comes in and

says: "You guys did great. That was just fabulous."

MCN: Back in April, you surprised everybody when you

made the bid for MediaOne.

BR: Right.

MCN: Were you surprised AT&T made a competing

bid, or were you expecting it?

BR: We always knew it was a possibility. We know the

rules. And under the circumstances, we had as amicable and as productive a resolution to

an awkward situation that you could ever have hoped for.

I would credit Amos [Hostetter], Mike Armstrong, Leo [J.

Hindery, Jr.], and my dad. There were some very creative folks to how to make everybody

come away with even more than perhaps they had originally hoped for, or if not more, at

least better.

MCN: A lot of people were expecting a knockdown,

drag-out fight that had the potential to split the industry. Was avoiding an

industry-splitting battle one of the primary drivers for you to settle?

BR: We were able to construct a win-win outcome that

in some ways assured better clustering for both companies. There are an awful lot of

swaps, some 3 million subs are moving back and forth between the various companies.

Actually more than that, probably closer to 4 million. And we're hopefully going to have a

telephony relationship. They have a first shot to make that happen with our company. I

think that was very important.

And I do think from both camps' perspective, we recognized

that we all were going to have to live together, work together, and this is a defining

moment in allowing everyone to walk away with their head high. I'm very appreciative of

AT&T's behavior at a time when they could have just said 'Let's just win. Let's not

worry about Comcast.'

MCN: Do you see any situation where Comcast itself

might sell out?

BR: We're having too much fun. We are very committed

to the growth strategy, to rolling out the new products and building value for the

long-term.

MCN: You were named chairman of Cable Television

Laboratories Inc. earlier this year, replacing Liberty Media chairman John Malone. Can you

talk a little about that?

BR: I would just say that among the things that I'm

very proud of has been the smooth integration or set of added responsibilities that I've

got as the chairman of CableLabs, and it's fortunate that John Malone has stayed active

and involved.

He founded CableLabs. But this is a critical time for

CableLabs, where we're trying to make the standards so that things like boxes, which are

such a bounding success, can be replicated in open-cable boxes, in the pod, so people can

purchase these devices at retail.

If you look at the long-term threat to this industry, it's

that all the retailers want to sell our competitors' products and not ours.

We need to change that and level that playing field. In

order to do that, we need standards. When you look at telephony, the same will be true and

IP and interactive services, on down the line.

CableLabs -- and keeping it functioning well, with all

of the new players -- has never been more critical to the industry. Both AT&T and

Paul Allen have been fantastic contributors to CableLabs in a short period of time and we

haven't missed a beat.

[CableLabs president] Dick Green is doing a great job. I'm

having a lot of fun in that role. It's very different for me than what I have typically

done.