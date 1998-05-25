PUBLISHERS CORNER

On the cover of this week's print issue, you'll see the new

logo of our corporate parent, Cahners Business

Information.

Recently, Multichannel News joined the Entertainment

Communications & Media Group of Cahners, along with our sister publications -- Multichannel

News International, Cablevision, CED and Wireless

Week.

When combined with Variety, Broadcasting &

Cable and Publishers Weekly, the group now forms a powerful cluster of

dedicated publications serving the entire entertainment world.

Cahners is one of the largest providers of targeted

business information in the world. Today, we publish more than 130 different publications

in 19 markets.

On top of that, we publish in excess of 200 directories and

databases and more than 100 Web sites and Internet communities.

Our mission is to serve you -- our readers -- by being the

provider of information that affects your business.

For example, just think about the convergence that is going

on in cable today. As businesspeople, you know all too well that you are coping with

unprecedented change.

The rules are unfamiliar. Competition is intensifying.

Markets fragment. Currencies fluctuate. Product cycles shorten. New companies threaten

established giants. The risks increase.

The editorial staff at Multichannel News makes it

their business to provide you with the critical, timely information that you need to

succeed in this environment.

Whether it's the weekly print version of Multichannel

News, or the weekly -- and now daily -- online editions, the editorial staff follows

the industry intensively.

They report on change to help you manage it and benefit

from it. They are here to make a complex world more coherent for you.

They put events into context. They anticipate trends. They

add new insights and facts. They save you time by asking the questions that you would ask.

To that end, the Cahners logo is a symbol of our overall

commitment to provide you with the information that you need to make the right decisions

about change in your professional life.

The funnel shape of the graphic mark suggests our core

product: insight that has been funneled, distilled and filtered from the vast abundance of

data, to help you succeed.

The crisp, contemporary design of the mark conveys our

belief in a progressive, dynamic business environment.

We hope that you'll agree that the choice of colors --

vibrant blue and graduated orange -- implies an open, easy-to-work-with style.

On behalf of Multichannel News and Cahners, we renew

our pledge to do our part. Let us help you to make change your ally, and not your enemy.

We appreciate the opportunity to help.