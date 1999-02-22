PT24 Loses CEO, Faces Sub Losses

New York -- H. Thomas Casey, PrimeTime 24's president and

CEO, left the company earlier this month, sources within PT24 confirmed.

At press time, PT24 had not named a replacement for Casey.

It's a tough time for the distant-broadcast-network-signal

distributor to be without strong leadership. The company is likely to be bombarded with

questions from subscribers and the media later this month, as service is scheduled to be

shut off to direct-broadcast satellite customers who had signed up for the distant feeds

illegally.

One DBS analyst speculated that Casey may have become

frustrated with the no-win situation that PT24 finds itself in.

Another analyst said it was hard to question Casey for

leaving the beleaguered company. "The only thing that you can question is the sanity

of the remaining employees," he said, noting that PT24 had already lost its business

to EchoStar Communications Corp., and that local-to-local signal distribution would also

hurt the company.

Sources familiar with the company confirmed reports in last

Friday's Satellite Business News fax update that CBS and Fox had asked a U.S.

District Court in Miami to freeze PT24's assets.

Officials at PT24 and CBS declined to comment on the

report.

PT24 has been encouraging its subscribers to lobby Congress

about the importance of distant-network-signal availability.

On its web site, www.primetime24.com,

the company lists a toll-free number that subscribers in danger of losing their signals

can call for more information and to be directly connected to their Congressional

representatives.