PSINet Enters High-Speed Business

Internet-service provider PSINet Inc. is leaping into the

fixed-wireless-access domain with a low-cost, quick-to-deploy technology that will soon

deliver data to its business clients at up to 512 kilobits per second.

The ISP -- one of the core providers of the Internet

backbone, and a longtime player in data communications -- has launched its

"InterSky" service in Fort Myers and Naples, Fla. The company was also expected

to roll out service in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., and in Mobile, Ala., by

week's end.

Initially, PSINet is offering subscribers a 128-kbps

data-over-frame-relay service at costs starting at $395 per month, which includes

transport, Internet access and the customer-premises equipment, said Richard Frizalone,

vice president for wireless Internet service at PSINet.

"Already, we're finding that the service is

driving higher market penetration for us," he said.

Through a six-month, unpublicized prove-in phase in the two

Florida cities, PSINet has seen its subscriber base grow from only two businesses to 52,

Frizalone noted. "Customers are pushing us to get this to them," he said.

One of those customers is Bill Percival, who heads Internet

Design Center Inc., a Web-based provider of services to the fashion industry that does all

of its business over the Internet.

"We had to have an absolutely dependable high-speed

access solution, and that's what this turned out to be," Percival said.

PSINet is using frequencies in the unlicensed 2.4-gigahertz

band to exploit technology licensed from Airdata Wiman Systems, a German concern,

Frizalone said. The point-to-multipoint system delivers 81 channels of 128-kbps service in

each of six sectors across a service area measuring about 12 miles in diameter, he

explained.

"We'll upgrade to 512-kbps [per-channel] capacity

in August, and go to 2 megabits per second in the first quarter of 2000," Frizalone

added.

PSINet is targeting second- and third-tier markets that are

underserved by ISDN (integrated services digital network) or ADSL (asymmetrical digital

subscriber line). Plans call for additional service introductions in Birmingham, Ala.;

Louisville, Ky.; and Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., by the end of the second quarter.

The goal is to reach 50 markets by the end of 2000, officials said.

Although the company's strategy is to focus on smaller

markets, the successful performance of the service and its low deployment costs are

prompting thoughts about going into top-tier markets, as well, Frizalone said.

"We're discussing the idea of taking the big guys

on, maybe starting with a trial in one major service area," he added.

As described by Percival, the PSINet service has proved

highly dependable, even under heavy rain conditions in Naples this past summer.

"We moved here in July, and we were desperate to get a

connection after we learned that our ISP couldn't get the fractional T-1 that we

needed without a six-month wait," he said.

Percival went on the Web to look for a solution, and he

found the PSINet option.

"They had us up and running in five days," he

said.

Depending on building location and conditions, the Airdata

antenna receiver/transmitter can be mounted outside of the customer premises or on a desk

inside, Frizalone said.

"The unit uses an 8.5-dB [decibel] gain antenna, and

it measures about a foot-and-a-half wide," he added.

PSINet, which began offering IP (Internet-protocol) voice

services over clients' Intranets last year, plans to introduce IP voice over the

wireless-access system once it has been upgraded to 512-kbps channel capacity, Frizalone

said.

PSINet looks at the wireless system as strictly a business

platform, where the frame-relay format supports interconnection of the access line to a

local-area network serving multiple desktops. But Percival suggested that the company

might want to think about a bigger play for the technology.

"I'm amazed that people aren't jumping all

over this type of access," Percival said. "When you look at the last-mile issue

and how long it's taking to get high-speed access to people, something like this

should be a big seller for residential users, as well as business users."

Point-to-multipoint high-speed fixed-wireless networks are

just beginning to be deployed in major markets around the country, most of them at

frequencies ranging from 24 GHz to 38 GHz.

AT&T Corp. has indicated that it plans to introduce a

high-speed wireless-access service in residential and business markets, and the

personal-communications-services industry in general is pursuing next-generation systems

with similar capabilities.

But so far, providers of high-speed access over telco and

cable wires have the residential market to themselves.