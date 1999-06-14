PSINet CEO Schrader: An ISP Maverick

William L. Schrader -- chairman and CEO of PSINet Inc., a

$400 million-per-year Internet-service provider aimed at the business market -- is an

outspoken critic of America Online Inc.'s call for an open-cable-system Internet strategy.

He delivered that message to the Senate Commerce Committee April 13, while AOL chairman

Steve Case was seated at the same witness table. In an interview with Multichannel

News Washington bureau chief Ted Hearn, Schrader explained his reasons why the

government should not intervene in the Internet-access market.

MCN: You don't side with AOL and MindSpring Enterprises

Inc. in attacking cable's Internet strategy. Could you explain your reasoning?

WS: Certainly: 99.9 percent of the Internet-service

delivery in the world is delivered over the telephone-company plant. Less than one-tenth

of 1 percent of the traffic, the revenue, or the customers are connected using cable.

Therefore, the issue is in higher-speed access through the telephone-company plant.

To get that, we need access to certain features of the

telephone-company system -- which have funny names like dry copper or the copper local

loop -- and access to collocate at the telephone company's central office.

Sorry for using jargon, but the technology that we need to

use is called DSL, digital subscriber line. And in order to use DSL, you must have access

to the central office to install what are called DSLAMs [DSL-access multiplexers]. So we

need to have access to that facility in order to provide high-speed access to the customer

base.

MCN: Is that in doubt?

WS: Yes, it's absolutely in doubt, world-over. This is not

just a United States phenomenon. The telephone companies are a monopoly in the local loop.

They are a monopoly, and they always have been a monopoly, and if something doesn't

change, they will always be a monopoly.

I believe that the only way to turn [telcos] into a

competitive contributor to society is to take a Bell Atlantic [Corp.] and a Bell Canada

and a BT [British Telecommunications plc] -- all of them are monopolies in the local loop

-- and provide them with serious competition.

There's nothing that an ISP or a long-distance provider can

do to compete with them except using an alternate path into the home or into the business.

That alternate path is sometimes called cable and sometimes called wireless and satellite

and other things. But the only thing that's really comparable is cable television.

The cable-television suppliers do not have the wherewithal

-- here, wherewithal means money, political power, technical expertise, customer base or

anything else -- to go against the monopolists in the telephone industry.

MCN: Do you think maybe AOL and MindSpring might have a

good point, but their focus is in the wrong place right now?

WS: Yes.

MCN: Are you surprised at how quickly this whole open-cable

issue has come to the forefront of Washington policy circles?

WS: No.

MCN: Why is that?

WS: It's totally predictable.

MCN: Could you elaborate?

WS: Policy-oriented people tend to want to solve problems

that they see, and they want to solve everybody's problem at the same time with a stroke

of a pen. It's a flawed approach, and I applaud people who wrestle with difficult issues

and do a true analysis and have an honest approach in solving problems, as opposed to a

politically resolved solution.

The example is: Nobody likes child pornography. I'm

referring now to [former] Sen. [James] Exon's [D-Neb.] bill of several years ago, which

was clearly an irresponsible act by politicians to pass because it was unconstitutional.

MCN: Are you referring to the Communications Decency Act?

WS: Yes. A senator like Exon, while his motive might have

been reasonable, his approach was flawed, and he knew it. And so did everybody who voted

for it. But everybody voted for it.

That was a cowardly act. And what I see happening is that

people always want the easy approach to solve a problem, instead of the right approach.

Well, I'm not like that. I want the right approach. The

right approach is to get competition in the local loop. That means to create a competition

environment that is balanced. That means to support AT&T [Corp.] in its evolution to

being a local-loop competitor.

MCN: Are you a revolutionist or an evolutionist in terms of

broadband rollout? In other words, do you think broadband penetration will take many years

to happen, or could it occur quickly?

WS: If I have my way, it will occur quickly. If AOL and

MindSpring have their way, it will never occur.

MCN: Some analysts think cable's strategy of bundling the

ISP and high-speed transport is self-defeating. Kevin Werbach, a former FCC analyst who is

now managing editor of newsletter Release 1.0, argues that broadband penetration

won't take off unless consumers have their choice of ISPs. What do you think of his

analysis?

WS: He's right.

MCN: Can you explain why?

WS: How many hours do you have? Let me try to do it in

brief. You either believe in a capitalistic society, or you don't. I'm a believer in

capitalists. I'm a believer in competition. If the customer is allowed to choose, then the

suppliers will perform, compete, innovate and do the things that all competitors do, which

is to drop prices and improve service.

The winners are usually those who are the most innovative

and the most successful at marketing and selling. And, always, the consumer wins.

Nowhere in there it is said that a regulator needs to tell

somebody to be a common carrier. I believe that you have two systems that are

high-performance, and they are competing side-by-side -- such as a competitive,

nonregulated common carrier using telephone-company twisted pair, versus the competitive

cable operator using coaxial but nonregulated -- the two of them will choose to serve the

customers well.

They will do surveys of their customers, and one-half of

the customers will say to the questioner, 'I want to do what I want to do, and I know what

that is, and you're not giving it to me. So I'd like access to PSINet, MindSpring,

EarthLink [Network Inc.], [Microsoft Corp.'s] WebTV [Networks] and anybody else I choose,

and I don't want to tell you who that is, and I don't want you to tell me who it is.'

The other half will say, 'I don't know what I want, but I

sure don't want you telling me what I want' -- 100 percent of the customers will want

their choice. I trust people's need to compete and win.

MCN: Are you saying then that consumers who have their

choice of ISPs over a broadband-phone network will be turned off by cable operators that

force the consumer to take their ISP as a condition for getting their high-speed

transport?

WS: That's a negative way to say what I said positively.

Correct.

MCN: Your point then is that ISP choice over the phone

network may ultimately force cable operators to allow ISP choice over the cable network.

And that will be a market-driven phenomenon, in your view. Is that right?

WS: You're applying cause and effect, which I didn't apply,

so let me try it again. Maybe it's a fine point and I don't need to make it, but the

driving force with the cable operator will not be the common-carrier telephone company

plant with DSL. The driving force will be the need to compete effectively.

The customers will talk to the suppliers. The customers

will tell them what they want, and the suppliers will listen. And the customer has the

ability to go somewhere else.

I like to say things positively. The way you characterized

it sounded very negative. The motive here is to serve the customer well. I believe that

AT&T and all of the cable operators are motivated to serve the customers well.

They have never seen a competitor in their space until two

or three years ago, when satellite distribution became very apparent. As soon as you saw

that come in, prices got stable or started dropping, performance went up, investment

continued, innovation -- there's new programming, there are more [channels]. There are a

lot more things. What a surprise!

MCN: In recent Senate Commerce Committee testimony, Case

called for a "light-touch" approach to opening cable facilities to multiple

ISPs. Is there such a thing?

WS: That's a foolish thing to have said. It doesn't exist.

You either have a government regulator, or you don't. I'm in favor of regulators in the

common-carrier space writing their memoirs and moving to other, more productive work.

MCN: Two House bills were introduced May 6 that would allow

AOL, for example, to file an antitrust suit against AT&T if AT&T were to

discriminate against an unaffiliated ISP. What do you think of that approach?

WS: I think it's flawed. It's short-term thinking, and I

think Mr. Case had better rethink what we would do if we wanted access to the DSL

contracts that he has negotiated and not made available to us and to all of his

competitors in the consumer space through the DSL telephone-company plant.

I don't see him doing exactly the same thing he's asking

the government to do as far as regulating somebody else. So why don't we regulate Mr.

Case?

MCN: The authors of the bill said one benefit of their

approach was that it would keep the Federal Communications Commission out of all this and

leave access issues to the companies, and if they couldn't agree, one could take the other

to court. Any thoughts on that one?

WS: It's flawed. We do not need any more government laws or

any more government regulations or anything else. We need a straight competitive spirit

and a competitive landscape. The fact that Mr. Case is trying these different techniques

means that he's using every trick in the book. Most of them are wrong. And I think they're

wrong for his business, and they're wrong for the industry combined.

MCN: You emphasize the need for the FCC to lean on the Baby

Bells to open their networks. Are you concerned that the FCC might allow the Baby Bells to

bundle their ISPs with their DSL services and use their monopoly power to discriminate

against other ISPs that may not get to employ DSL facilities on the same terms?

WS: Yes, and the reason is that the monopoly that the

telephone company has enjoyed for the past 100 years has been profitable for the past 70

years -- wildly profitable -- and abusive of all of its customers for the past 70 years.

They have stifled innovation, and they have done everything in the book to slow down

anything that looked like competition, and they are still continuing.

The cable industry, on the contrary, has never been a

successful industry when you look at earnings per share. None of them has ever made a

dime. They have stifled innovation, they've done other things, but they certainly have

never made a profit, and they have no access to capital the way that the telephone

companies do.

I have no fear at all of cable-company operation. I have

tremendous fear of the monopolists that control the telephone companies because they can

do anything they want.

MCN: It's clear that FCC is concerned that AT&T -- with

ownership interests in cable systems that reach 60 percent of all U.S. households -- is

too big an operation with anti-competitive incentives in a number of markets. What's your

view?

WS: I think AT&T is properly motivated as a new,

heavily competed-against long-distance company struggling to survive, in my opinion, in

the 21st century. It has embarked on a very reasonable path to become a serious competitor

in end-to-end provisioning and service delivery. And they're doing it the way they can

because they have enough money to do it. I applaud them.

The FCC is worried because it is in the business of

worrying about monopolists gouging their customers the way Bell Atlantic and PacBell

[Pacific Bell] and Bell Canada and BT have done forever.

And they are regulated by guaranteeing the return on

investment that the Bell companies make. That's a mistake. Bell companies, if they were

normal businesses, would have been bankrupt years ago.

I am not opposed in any way to cable companies having the

option of exerting unfair competitive practices because they have never done so.

Don't regulate an industry in anticipation of it maybe

someday becoming competitive if it is successful, when you have in front of you an entire

army of people who have been monopolists, who will always be monopolists, and who would

die to have you begin to regulate their only serious threat. All of you just don't get it,

you know?

MCN: Do you see any downside aspects of AT&T's

cable-system-buying spree?

WS: Sure. If [AT&T chairman and CEO C.] Michael

Armstrong is stupid, then he will exert an unfair, noncompetitive environment over the

Internet's suppliers. But he'd have to be stupid. I don't bet on that. I bet the man's

pretty smart, and he will open it up to competition without a regulator's requirement.

MCN: What do you think the impact would be if the FCC

denied the merger or forced AT&T to divest a lot of cable systems?

WS: I would anticipate a serious lawsuit, which the FCC

would lose, and the FCC would fall from grace from everyone, including me. It appears that

I'm the only one defending the FCC, so if they change, then I don't think anybody would

agree but Steve Case. [MindSpring chairman] Charles Brewer will appreciate it because

there will be no Internet over cable. There will be no incentive to roll out high-speed

cable access. It won't happen.

MCN: What has been the impact in the ISP community of

AT&T's aggressive move into cable?

WS: Well, none, except for whining by Steve Case and

Charles Brewer.

MCN: Is your company looking to make deals with cable

companies in terms of high-speed access?

WS: PSINet doesn't offer any direct consumer products in

most of the United States, so that's not our space. If the cable operators were to allow

us to have access to their cable plant the way that I predict they will once they make

their investments, which they have not done -- did you get all of those conditionals in a

row there? -- then I would very much like to obtain a 6-megahertz channel on every cable

plant in the known universe. It's a great way to distribute Internet.

MCN: Are there any cable facilities that you would want to

use now to get to your U.S. customer base?

WS: If they opened it up now, I'd take it all, yes.

MCN: Any final thoughts?

WS: I'm just amazed at how difficult it is to get what I

think is the right approach conveyed in this setting. The senators couldn't understand --

well, maybe they chose to take the easy approach. Maybe they have to take an easy

approach, I don't know.

MCN: Some in the cable industry said to me after the

hearing, 'I hope you noticed that none of the senators endorsed anything that Steve Case

said.' Do you agree?

WS: I thought Sen. [John] McCain [R-Ariz.] didn't like my

argument to rely on the FCC. I did get a sense that no one believes Steve Case, and that

was very encouraging.