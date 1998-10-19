Primestars Loss Could Be DBS Rivals Gain

PrimeStar Inc. officially gave up its fight to gain access

to the last full-CONUS (continental United States) orbital satellite slot last week,

citing costly legal fees and ongoing uncertainties related to an antitrust trial that had

been scheduled to start in February.

PrimeStar abandoned its $1.1 billion deal to buy high-power

direct-broadcast satellite assets controlled by News Corp., after an effort by News Corp.

and United Video Satellite Group Inc. to buy out PrimeStar's cable-MSO owners cratered.

The MSOs, which own about 60 percent of PrimeStar's equity,

balked at taking less than the original offer of $6 per share, despite a recent decline in

PrimeStar's market value, sources close to the deal said. Time Warner Inc., which controls

about 30 percent of PrimeStar, was the biggest roadblock to retooling the deal, the

sources added.

The U.S. Department of Justice which sued to block

the deal because of PrimeStar's cable ownership officially broke the news last

Wednesday, with a press release heralding the decision as pro-consumer.

News Corp. followed shortly with a two-sentence statement

of its own, confirming that the PrimeStar deal had been terminated, and that its American

Sky Broadcasting LLC unit "is pursuing other options for the sale of these

assets."

That news led to heated talk that DBS competitors DirecTv

Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. were in discussions not only with News Corp., for

the sale of its assets at 110 degrees west longitude, but also with PrimeStar to buy out

its subscriber base of more than 2 million customers. With the PrimeStar/News Corp. deal

dead, those deals need not be tied together.

DBS sources said News Corp. is likely to sell its rights to

28 transponders at 110 to EchoStar, and a deal could be announced in a matter of days.

News Corp. broke off a short-lived deal to merge its ASkyB

assets with EchoStar just two months after it was announced, in February 1997. EchoStar

chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen then filed a $5 billion breach-of-contract suit against

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch. Many analysts believe that the threat of that lawsuit

will prompt Murdoch to sell ASkyB's assets to EchoStar.

Both companies declined to comment.

EchoStar has not hidden its desire for the high-power

spectrum. The company was instrumental in driving up the bidding price of the slots at 110

to nearly $700 million at auction nearly three years ago. In addition to its full-CONUS

spectrum at 119, EchoStar also controls less-valuable half-CONUS spectrum at 61.5 degrees

and 148 degrees. It uses that spectrum to offer limited local-to-local television

services.

Additional transponder space at 110 would allow EchoStar to

expand its local-into-local service to more markets, which, some said, would make the

company a formidable competitor against cable.

Stanley Hubbard, president and CEO of U.S. Satellite

Broadcasting, said that even with the additional spectrum, EchoStar would not have enough

transponders to deliver every broadcast station nationwide. Hubbard added that he believes

that local-to-local is a dead issue now, due in part to legislative uncertainty.

Hubbard said that while USSB is always interested in any

and all opportunities, the company has held no talks with News Corp. regarding a potential

deal. USSB controls the remaining three transponders at 110 degrees.

Unlike its DBS brethren, USSB stayed out of all of the

debates surrounding a possible PrimeStar/ASkyB merger. Now that the deal has died, Hubbard

admitted, "This certainly has short-term advantages for us," but he added,

"We're not sitting here claiming victory."

Neither DirecTv nor EchoStar took the opportunity to gloat

over their rival's woes.

While he could not be reached for comment last week,

DirecTv president Eddy Hartenstein said two weeks ago that although he expected

PrimeStar's subscriber base to have some value, he did not know what it would be.

He pointed to its high churn and to the differences in

hardware between the PrimeStar and Digital Satellite System platforms.

Janco Partners issued a statement last Wednesday estimating

that PrimeStar subscribers were valued at roughly $675 apiece.

At press time, PrimeStar chairman and CEO Carl Vogel could

not be reached for comment on whether the company plans to sell off its subscriber base,

or at what price.

In a media call last Thursday morning, Vogel insisted that

PrimeStar "is far from dead," and that its owners plan to proceed with its

medium-power satellite service at 85 degrees, and to launch a new high-power service from

11 high-power transponders at 119 degrees.

Vogel said the company was no longer looking for a

strategic partner, adding, "It's incumbent on us to consider any reasonable offer

that would increase shareholder value."

Last Friday, shares of TCI Satellite Entertainment Inc.

(TSAT), the publicly traded holding company for PrimeStar, were trading at less than $1

down from around $8 when the DOJ filed suit against the PrimeStar/ASkyB merger in

May.

Because of its 30 percent-plus churn rate and high

installation costs, TSAT has high cash requirements in order add subscribers. Vogel said

the company has access to enough cash to carry it into the first quarter of next year, and

it will try to raise more long-term capital after financial markets settle down.

But those cash pressures, and the inherent disadvantages to

the medium-power business with its bigger satellite dishes, led many analysts to conclude

that the MSOs will sell out.

"I think that it's a tough future," Janco analyst

Ted Henderson said. "I don't see anybody stepping up and wanting to fund it."

Some questioned whether PrimeStar's cable owners and their

competitors in the DBS field would be able to come to terms over a price.

Steve Blum, president of California-based Tellus Venture

Associates, said it becomes a game of financial chicken how low will PrimeStar's

owners be willing to go, and how much would DirecTv or EchoStar be willing to pay?

Blum said DirecTv and EchoStar would be unlikely to pay a

premium over their existing subscriber-acquisition costs especially when

considering the costs involved in converting them to the new hardware and PrimeStar

is not likely to accept an offer below those figures.

"A DBS subscriber certainly isn't worth what a cable

subscriber is," said Lou Kerner, vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. Kerner

added that the asking price might determine whether DirecTv or EchoStar would rather buy

the subscribers outright or try to poach them from PrimeStar.

Over the summer months, EchoStar and DirecTv ran dealer

bounty programs, which paid additional commissions to retailers that stole customers away

from their DBS competition.

It's possible that EchoStar or DirecTv could appeal

directly to PrimeStar customers with promotional offers designed to see how many they

could bring over through their own marketing efforts, rather than putting money in the

hands of PrimeStar's owners.

Hubbard said that while such efforts were a possibility,

"Our easiest subscriber is still the one that we take straight from the cable

operator."

While analysts may debate the price that DirecTv and

EchoStar would be willing to pay, no one was denying that both companies would jump at the

chance to add more than 2 million subscribers at the stroke of a pen.

Earlier this year, DirecTv had been in talks to buy C-band

satellite subscribers from UVSG before the latter signed a deal with PrimeStar. The

PrimeStar deal had been contingent upon its closing the high-power deal with News Corp.

Bob Berzins, senior vice president of high-yield research

at Lehman Bros. Inc., said it would be worth it to DirecTv to pay a premium for

PrimeStar's customers just to add that many en masse.

Vogel told reporters last week that it would be

"unconscionable" for News Corp. to sell its assets at 110 to an existing DBS

provider. "I don't see how two [competitors] are better than three."

Mickey Alpert, president of Washington, D.C.-based Alpert

& Associates, said that if high-definition television and local-to-local broadcast

over satellite takes off, two competitors with expanded capacity may be better than three

with limited capacity.

"In the long term, consumers are better off, because

they can get a full complement of services," he said.

It's still not clear that the DOJ would allow EchoStar to

own spectrum at two full-CONUS orbital positions. But some analysts said the government

may look favorably on EchoStar, which positions itself as the David to the cable

industry's Goliath. MCN

Kent Gibbons contributed to this story.