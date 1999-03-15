PrimeStar Uncertainty Continues

As the rest of the direct-broadcast satellite industry is

riding the high of record growth, the sense of uncertainty that has surrounded PrimeStar

Inc. for more than one year persists.

Even a deal announced early this year to sell most of

PrimeStar's assets to market-leader DirecTV Inc. has failed to bring about a

much-needed sense of conclusion to PrimeStar employees.

Sources said employees at PrimeStar's Englewood,

Colo., headquarters had been told that they would learn details about their fate with the

company by the end of February, but they now don't expect to hear until late March,

at the earliest.

PrimeStar and DirecTV were expected to ask a certain number

of PrimeStar employees to stay to help run the operations for a transition period of as

long as two years.

It was unclear whether the delay in employee notification

was tied to a possible holdup in the closing of the DirecTV deal. DBS market competitor

EchoStar Communications Corp. seems to be doing all that it can to put the brakes on the

asset acquisition.

Earlier this month, EchoStar filed comments with the

Federal Communications Commission, asking the FCC to deny the license transfer of 11 DBS

transponders at the 119 degrees west orbital-longitude location to DirecTV.

EchoStar holds the remaining 21 transponders at 119, and

last month, it sent a letter to PrimeStar stating that it intends to outbid DirecTV by

$100 million for the spectrum.

In its petition to the FCC, EchoStar argued that the

government should not allow a single DBS operator to use spectrum at all three full-CONUS

(continental United States) locations because it was less efficient than having operators

use spectrum at two adjacent slots.

PrimeStar's bondholders also threatened to delay the

DirecTV deal. PrimeStar extended until today (March 15) an offer to buy back its senior

secured notes.

At press time, sources could not confirm whether

bondholders called off their threats to file a lawsuit last week, or whether PrimeStar had

come through with additional cash to buy back the bonds at more than 67 cents on the

dollar.

Talk of lawsuits against PrimeStar was not limited to

bondholders last week. In investor chat rooms for TCI Satellite Entertainment Inc. (TSAT),

of which PrimeStar is a subsidiary, former employees sought feedback over the possibility

of suing TSAT over the mishandling of a retirement fund.

Before publicly traded TSAT rolled its assets into

PrimeStar, TSAT employees who participated in the company's 401K fund had only one

option to invest in: TSAT stock, which once traded at $8 per share, but which is now

trading at less than $1.

Some chat-room investors last week were hanging their hopes

on rumors that TSAT would evolve into a new company backed by the recent windfall that

Tele-Communications Inc. chairman and CEO John Malone saw from TCI's sale to AT&T

Corp.