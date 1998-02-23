PrimeStar Signs Contract for Set-Tops

PrimeStar Partners L.P. said General Instrument Corp. will

manufacturer $180 million worth of new integrated receiver-decoders.

The announcement signals the direct-broadcast satellite

company's intent to move ahead with its high-power business.

PrimeStar spokeswoman Kimberly Maki said GI has agreed to

deliver a minimum of 500,000 high-power units. But she admitted that the volume is

contingent upon certain factors affecting PrimeStar's move to a high-power DBS

business, including government approval of two DBS-license transfers.

GI has a long-standing relationship with PrimeStar as

supplier of the set-top for its medium-power satellite service. GI has already begun

production on the first high-power model, which will initially serve as the set-top for

both PrimeStar's retail and wholesale high-power services.

Hardware pricing has not yet been announced, although Maki

said costs on the boxes for both the retail and wholesale service would be 'very

competitive.'

The deal 'represents a great opportunity for both

companies to derive new business,' said Doug Means, vice president of consumer

networks for GI.

PrimeStar's medium-power growth has lagged since

mid-1997, when it announced that it would move to a high-power DBS service. Last month,

the company signed up only 16,000 new subscribers.

Means said DBS is 'without question' an important

business for GI. He added that with PrimeStar's move to high-power, GI will be

expanding into new distribution outlets. Meanwhile, GI continues to produce medium-power

boxes for PrimeStar.

PrimeStar also plans to name a second supplier for the

high-power IRDs -- most likely a name-brand consumer-electronics company that will help

PrimeStar to penetrate national retail distribution. Today, RadioShack is PrimeStar's

only national retail account.

Means would not say whether GI plans to be the

original-equipment manufacturer of the IRDs for the second equipment supplier. In any

case, GI would get a licensing fee for the hardware from any new manufacturers.

PrimeStar's new high-power IRDs include GI's

proprietary DigiCipher II conditional-access technology, as well as MPEG-2 video

compression and Dolby Digital surround sound.

The new box also marks PrimeStar's first interactive

programming guide, considered crucial to the success of a DBS product offering so many

channels.

According to a statement, the technology will support new

interactive and data services as they are developed. Maki would not specify whether

PrimeStar has plans to offer Internet access or high-definition television over its

high-power service.

To help PrimeStar sell the new IRD to the wholesale

multichannel-video-provider market, GI has built in an analog tuner. The tuner allows

seamless integration of analog channels for cable and wireless cable companies that want

to offer a PrimeStar digital tier along with their own basic-analog services.

Maki said the analog tuner also has applications for

PrimeStar's retail customers who want to keep a lifeline cable subscription to

receive local-broadcast signals.

In comments to the Federal Communications Commission

earlier this month, EchoStar argued that PrimeStar should not be allowed to control the

last remaining full-CONUS (continental United States) DBS slot because it has not

announced plans to offer local signals over satellite. EchoStar said offering DBS

programming as a supplement to cable is not a proper use of scarce DBS spectrum because it

doesn't give consumers a true competitive choice to cable.

PrimeStar has a pending deal with News Corp. for the

high-powered slots at 110 degrees west longitude. Last year, EchoStar signed its own deal

with News Corp. that would have allowed the two companies to deliver local and

multichannel video programming from both 119 degrees west and 110 to a single 18-inch

dish. But the deal fell through, and the two companies will go to court over the matter

later this year.

EchoStar is still expressing interest in the spectrum at

110, and it has asked the FCC to deny a license transfer of the spectrum to PrimeStar.

In its own filings earlier this month, the Wireless Cable

Association International asked the FCC to impose program-access and

retransmission-consent conditions if it approves the transaction between News and

PrimeStar. The comments stated that wireless cable operators across the country have been

denied access to News programming such as Fox News Channel and FX.