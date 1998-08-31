PrimeStar Launches $49 Install Promotion

Englewood, Colo. -- PrimeStar Inc. launched a new consumer

promotion last Wednesday that brought the cost of the service's installation down to

$49 after a mail-in rebate.

Rival direct-broadcast satellite provider EchoStar

Communications Corp. is running a similar $49 offer.

PrimeStar's offer is significant, however, because the

company does not require an upfront hardware purchase.

PrimeStar subscribers who choose its original lease option

pay only the installation fee upfront. Monthly lease fees are then $10, plus programming.

For an additional upfront payment of $99 for one TV set-top box ($148 for two),

"Value Lease" subscribers can reduce their monthly lease fees to $3.

For the length of the offer, which runs through October,

PrimeStar will waive the second-set installation fee, which typically runs an additional

$75.

The promotion will be backed by radio, newspaper and

magazine ads.

PrimeStar is the only DBS provider that does not offer the

option of self-installation.