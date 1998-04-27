PrimeStar Buys 1.2 Million C-Band Customers

In a move that could significantly improve its subscriber

base, PrimeStar Inc. late last week announced a deal with United Video Satellite Group

Inc. to acquire UVSG's Superstar/Netlink Group C-band satellite business.

PrimeStar president Dan O'Brien said the deal ensures

"a bright future, irrespective of what happens in Washington." PrimeStar's

plans to move its business to a high-power direct-broadcast satellite service are on hold,

awaiting approval from the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications

Commission.

The deal with UVSG, which is expected to close May 31,

would give PrimeStar access to SNG's 1.2 million C-band customers, which PrimeStar

would continue to service. When added to PrimeStar's 2 million-plus medium-power

DBS-subscriber base, the new C-band business gives PrimeStar greater economies of scale,

volume-programming discounts and additional cash flow. What's more, the new customers

offer PrimeStar a captive audience -- and one that is predisposed to subscription

programming and larger-than-normal satellite dishes -- to try to convert to its own

satellite service.

In addition, UVSG will give PrimeStar the names of nearly

800,000 more C-band customers from its former subscriber base that PrimeStar can also

attempt to convert.

O'Brien said he expects initial C-band conversions to

PrimeStar to number about 75,000 annually. In the meantime, PrimeStar expects to see $500

million in annual cash flow from the C-band business.

In exchange for the C-band business, PrimeStar will pay

UVSG $430 million in new convertible security, and it will assume $50 million in

programming liabilities.

After this and other transactions are completed, UVSG is

expected to own about 10 percent of PrimeStar, according to UVSG president and chief

operating officer Peter Boylan.

"The vast majority of C-band customers are very

satisfied and long-term customers," O'Brien said, adding that they typically

wait to switch to a DBS service until their larger-dish C-band systems break. Since a

typical C-band repair can cost $400 to $500, some find it simpler to migrate to DBS.

Because it will own a majority of the country's C-band

customers, which number about 2 million today, PrimeStar will be able to market its

conversion offer to those subscribers on an ongoing basis, through billstuffers, monthly

programming guides and the like. O'Brien said the cost to market to those customers

will be significantly lower than the $150 to $200 in marketing fees that it now pays to

acquire each new PrimeStar subscriber.

"We will protect our investment by having a very

attractive combination of low programming rates and low cost of converting from C-band to

PrimeStar," O'Brien said.

He would not disclose specific details of a conversion

plan, citing competitive reasons.

DirecTv Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. are not

precluded from attempting to woo PrimeStar's C-band customers.