PrimeOnes Tele-TV Challenges L.A. Ops

Los Angeles -- While most communities now have competition

from the sky, and a few from the ground, operators here are fighting off a challenge from

an operator somewhere in between.

Consumers from Hollywood to Riverside, Calif., have a

choice from one of the country's faster-growing digital-wireless systems.

It began life as Pacific Bell Video Systems, but it is now

marketed through the region as Tele-TV, the brand name Pacific Bell inherited after the

demise of a joint video venture between the West Coast telco, Nynex Corp. and Bell

Atlantic Corp.

Pacific Bell and the rest of the telcos bolted their

experiment, and a traditional cable operator -- Austin, Texas-based PrimeOne -- took

charge.

While the telcos approached quietly, soliciting business

only by direct mail, PrimeOne has come to the market with media guns booming. Ads run

across all broadcasters during varied dayparts, hawking Tele-TV's digital-basic, premium,

digital-music and pay-per-view channels.

Incumbent cable operators are loath to talk about the

competitor's impact on the market, citing either internal company reasons (many of Los

Angeles' franchises are changing hands in the mega-merger wave, and system-level employees

don't want to raise their profiles just now), or because they don't want to provide

PrimeOne with competitive information.

A few offered general responses. For instance, to respond

to Tele-TV's packaging, MediaOne Group Inc. plans "more aggressive premium

offers" in the region as part of its summer acquisition campaigns.

"We've seen a lot of [marketing] activity but

it's hard to measure their impact," MediaOne regional vice president of marketing

Scott Tenney said, adding, "Many factors impact churn besides erosion to

Tele-TV."

Although executives were quiet on the subject of the

competitor, a close look by consumers showed not-so-subtle changes.

For instance, upon completion of their fiber rebuilds,

systems such as the former Marcus Cable properties (now owned by Charter Communications)

quickly added handfuls of stations that very closely matched the lineup offered by

Tele-TV. Previously, Marcus had only added channels that were part of must-carry deals.

Los Angelenos are not unfamiliar with wireless technology.

In fact, in the 1980s, there were two purveyors: SelecTV and ONTV.

The two services, however, only made slight inroads,

picking up customers mostly in areas unreached by cable at the time. Both were hampered by

the fact that they were single-channel premium services.

ONTV further hurt its chances of viability by cutting a

then-unprecedented deal to carry Los Angeles Lakers home National Basketball Association

games. It was great for selling to sports fans, but it angered customers who paid for

daily service, then found themselves without a viewing alternative on nights when Lakers

games were programmed.

Both wireless services went bankrupt, leaving some

consumers with a bad image of over-the-air providers.

Tele-TV doesn't have that problem. The Lakers are now on

Fox Sports West, which is carried as part of the basic package. Nonsports fans have dozens

of other channels from which to chose for their monthly fee.

Further, the commercials don't dwell on the technology. In

fact, some early subscribers didn't understand that Tele-TV was not a cable company.

"They don't need to know that it's not

hardwired," said Jim Waldo, senior vice president and general manager of Los Angeles

operations for PrimeOne. "The spots are technology-neutral. If we have good

packaging, they'll come. They love the idea that it's all-digital, all the time, including

broadcasters."

The wireless technology has one distinct benefit in this

broadcast-rich market: It is not subjected to must-carry rules. Tele-TV has chosen to

carry the network affiliates, the most popular independents, two PBS stations and very few

other broadcasters.

Tele-TV uses its superior digital-broadcast reception as a

selling point against digitally upgraded systems, which still deliver the local stations

via analog technology.

However, not all Tele-TV is created equal. The former Cross

Country Wireless system, servicing Riverside County communities, is analog, and consumers

there get 32 basic channels for $21.95 per month. Four premium channels are also

available.

At the moment, there is no scheduled date for a digital

upgrade -- PrimeOne has focused on building the Los Angeles-Orange County market first.

PrimeOne, which bought Tele-TV late last year, has made

operational changes that executives anticipate will strengthen the product, Waldo said.

Pacific Bell is now part of SBC Communications Inc., and

the telco remains a minority partner in Tele-TV.

When it was operated by PBVS, Tele-TV offered consumers the

option to pay virtually nothing upfront for installation of the service. The $100 charge

for installation of the rooftop antenna and wiring each set was payable in three monthly

installments.

The installation deferment was one of the first policies to

go, Waldo said. Because customers were not "qualified" through large upfront

payments, Pacific Bell's churn rate was "significantly higher than acceptable in the

cable industry," he added.

Now, even when installation is discounted (some acquisition

campaigns offer installation as low as $19.95 for the moderately labor-intensive job),

consumers must pay $50 or more in advance to get the service. Churn is currently well

within expectations, he said.

PrimeOne has also improved its distribution system.

Initially, signals were delivered piggybacked on frequencies licensed to educational users

throughout the Southland area. The video broadcasts are distributed from towers on Mt.

Wilson in the San Bernardino Mountains and from Mt. Majeska in Orange County, both of

which were initially 15-watt facilities. The output made it impossible to reach into some

deep shadow zones, or neighborhoods with heavy vegetation.

Both towers have been upgraded to 100 watts. Tele-TV can

reach 4 million homes with the increased power, Waldo said.

With the stronger service area, PrimeOne decided to do more

intensive marketing. Besides the pervasive TV campaign, the operator is advertising in the

Southland editions of Time, U.S. News & World Report and Los Angeles

Magazine.

Waldo said the TV ads have especially been effective.

"We can tell because every time the ads run, the phones at the call center light

up," he added.

As part of the founding telco's continuing participation in

the service, contract SBC employees handle service calls.

To respond to the increased demand for the service, Tele-TV

now has three field operating centers: in Santa Ana for Orange County, and in El Monte and

Torrance for Los Angeles County. A fourth operating center in West Los Angeles is being

considered to serve the many multiple-dwelling units Tele-TV hopes to access.

Customer-service functions are handled in-house, but

subcontractors do many installations.

Tele-TV currently serves 65,000 customers. Waldo said the

company would be ecstatic if it could capture 8 percent to 10 percent penetration.

The future of the system is unclear, however. Sources said

PrimeOne is negotiating a sale of the wireless operation to MCI WorldCom, in the belief

that MCI will use the California system to provide a "last-mile" connection

between its own long-distance and Internet services and customer premises.

Local cable operators said that scenario "will be good

news for us," since they believe cable modems are the superior product. However, if

MCI stays in the video business, it would bring a powerful brand identity into the

marketplace.