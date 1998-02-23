Prime Rolls Dice on Vegas News Channel

Landmark Communications Inc. and Prime Cable, in

conjunction with the Las VegasSun newspaper, are creating a 24-hour

local-news channel in Las Vegas that's set to launch April 1, officials said last

week.

Las Vegas 1 will be programmed with the assistance and

cooperation of Landmark's TV station in Las Vegas, CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. The

local-news channel will distributed to all of Prime's Las Vegas subscribers -- about

275,000 homes -- according to Bob Stoldal, general manager of the network.

Landmark -- which owns The Weather Channel -- Prime and the

Sun are all partners in the joint venture that's creating Las Vegas 1, Stoldal

said.

The Greenspun family is the majority owner of Prime Cable

of Las Vegas and the sole owner of the Sun.

'Our goal is to develop an exclusive, cable-only

product to build customer loyalty,' said Harris Bass, vice president and general

manager of Prime Cable of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is the fastest-growing community in the country,

and the local-news channel is meant to provide newcomers with information on how to

improve their quality of life, Bass said. Las Vegas 1 will be offered on expanded basic,

but it won't initially be available to local hotel rooms.

Stoldal has had quite a bit of experience creating

local-news channels, helping Landmark to launch them with Cox Communications Inc.; with

its own WVEC-TV and the Virginian Pilot in Norfolk, Va.; and in Nashville, Tenn.

Landmark owns CBS affiliates in Nashville and Las Vegas, and it is using them to help the

cable news channels in both markets.

He maintained that a 24-hour local-news channel is a

natural for Las Vegas, the No. 61-ranked DMA, where people have unusual hours and often

can't watch traditional local newscasts on broadcast TV.

The Las Vegas news channel will have its own staff and

anchors, but it will also make use of KLAS' staff and the Sun's

reporters.

Las Vegas 1 will rerun newscasts from KLAS, as well as its

own original news programming from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. weeknights. That two-hour block will

consist of four half-hour shows, with a news-wheel format, Stoldal said.

Las Vegas 1 will also air syndicated programming from The

Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg Information Television.

Within the next three to six months, plans are for Las

Vegas 1 to expand its original programming, creating a nightly news-magazine show, for

example.

The Las Vegas news channel will have its own ad-sales force

and control all of its own inventory, Stoldal added.

Las Vegas 1 has already had an initial meeting with

national rep firm Cable Networks Inc. about potentially representing it, Stoldal said.