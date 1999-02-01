Prevue Becomes TV Guide Channel Today

Tulsa, Okla. -- The Prevue Channel officially becomes TV

Guide Channel today (Feb. 1) in preparation for the expected closing later this month of

United Video Satellite Group Inc.'s purchase of TV Guide.

Cable operators got a sneak peek at the changes at the

Western Show in December. The new brand will also apply today to Prevue's Web site,

which will combine with News Corp.'s TVGEN to become TV Guide Online. News Corp., TV

Guide's owner, will continue to own a stake in TV Guide.

The Web site will also eventually become a place for

ordering merchandise and pay-per-view events.

Other fruits of the new venture will be additional features

on TV Guide Channel and more listings on the digital TV Guide Interactive, as well as a

consumer ad blitz to trumpet the changes.

Also, UVSG will change the name of the Sneak Prevue PPV

barker channel to TV Guide Sneak Prevue later this year and add new features to the

service.

Prevue is in around 53 million homes in the United States.

In November, Prevue Networks executive vice president and

general manager Pam McKissick said, "We are investing $18 million in that analog

product next year. It'll be a new platform. It's going to have a sexy new

look."

New programming on TV Guide Channel will be tied into the

magazine, such as its "Insider" and "Best Bets" features. On-screen,

the top half of the analog service will focus more on celebrity coverage and interviews,

while listings scroll on the bottom.

At the Western Show, Prevue Networks displayed a prototype

for the digital guide in General Instrument Corp.'s upcoming DCT-5000 boxes, which

will contain such features as movie trailers on-demand, "TV mail" and home

shopping.

Prevue claimed that the digital guide is in more than 800

systems.