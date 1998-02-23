Prevue Adds Original Programming

On-screen guide The Prevue Channel is relaunching today

(Feb. 23) by introducing original programming at fixed times and unveiling an all-new

look, along with a $1 million national advertising campaign, under the slogan,

'Prevue First.'

As previously reported, Prevue, which reaches more than

49.5 million households, is adding informational segments that will include features on

news, weather, movies, family programming, hit primetime shows and sports.

After extensive viewer research and focus groups, Prevue

has opted to air its new features in fixed positions that coincide with the commercial

breaks on both cable and broadcast networks, which is when Prevue's viewership

typically spikes up, said Madeleine Forrer, a Prevue vice president and senior Prevue

product manager.

'Our viewers had become accustomed to seeing

traditional trailers on the top half of our screen,' Forrer said. 'But our focus

groups tell us that people want a tool to help them make viewing choices, and something

that is a little less partisan.'

Prevue is aiming to bump up its total-day ratings to a 0.5

from a 0.3 during the next year, according to Forrer.

In addition to the original new segments, Prevue is also

getting new video graphics and music.

At five minutes before the hour and half-hour, during

program breaks, viewers can tune into Prevue News and Prevue Weather. Other features

include Prevue Revue, which will give information on pay-per-view and premium movies;

Prevue This, which will look at the hottest primetime shows; and Prevue Family, which will

highlight shows for the entire family.

Also, Prevue Sports will air highlights and look at local

and national games, as well as offering information on blackout and programming changes.